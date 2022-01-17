When Nora Fatehi addressed Guru Randhawa as ‘paaji’, watch his hilarious reaction

The uncensored version from the hit comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has become the talk of the town. The makers recently shared the same from the episode featuring Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa. The two joined Kapil Sharma to promote their newly launched music video “Dance Meri Rani”. The video has Guru sharing an incident when Nora addressed him as ‘paaji’ (elder brother).

In the ‘uncensored’ video, Guru said that Nora Fatehi once addressed him as ‘paaji’ after she heard the word from the paparazzi, but when Guru explained the meaning of the word to her, she called him ‘babu’ instead.

“Mereko paaji bola isne, maine kaha main mar gaya aaj. Maine phir usko matlab bataya, keh rahi hai ‘okay, okay, babu’ (She called me ‘paaji’ and I thought it was over for me. I told her what it means and she changed it to ‘babu’),” shared Guru Randhawa on Kapil’s show.

Later, we see Nora expressing that she is hurt as Kapil Sharma does not watch her vlogs. The dancer then calls him ‘paaji’ to kind of get back at him. However, an unfazed Kapil reacted, “Maine na yeh wale kaan ka operation karaya hai, idhar aap mereko kuch bhi bol do, mereko kuch nahi sunayi deta (I got a surgery in my right ear, I can’t hear anything you say).”

Nora and Guru were rumoured to be dating each other after their photos from Goa had gone viral on social media. Nora previously appeared in Guru’s music video Naach Meri Rani as well.