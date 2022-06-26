Nobojit Narzary wins DID L’il Masters 5, takes home trophy and Rs 5 lakh cash prize

On Sunday, kids’ reality show DID L’il Masters Season 5 found its winner in Nobojit Narzary. The nine-year-old from Assam beat Appun Pegu, Aadhyashree, Sagar Varape and Rishita Tanti to take home the trophy and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Judged by Sonali Bendre, Mouni Roy and Remo Dsouza, DID L’il Masters was hosted by Jay Bhanushali.

Part of Team Vaibhav, Nobojit is trained in freestyle, hip hop, and contemporary dance styles. While Nobojit has been inclined towards dance since childhood, he started training from the last two years. Given his father was against his dance, Nobobjit has been staying with his dance teacher. Apart from his passion for dance, the young boy says he says he will try to join the Indian Army to fulfill his dad’s dream.

Nobojit Narzary with captain Vaibhav. (Photo: PR) Nobojit Narzary with captain Vaibhav. (Photo: PR)

Nobojit Narzary kisses his trophy. (Photo: PR) Nobojit Narzary kisses his trophy. (Photo: PR)

Nobojit Narzary with DID L’il Masters 5 trophy. (Photo: PR) Nobojit Narzary with DID L’il Masters 5 trophy. (Photo: PR)

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Nobojit Narzary said his father is happy about his win. “He told me that I should keep working hard and make him and my state proud.” Nobojit added that he hopes to balance his studies and dance as he grows up.

Talking about his journey on the show, Nobojit said in a statement, “My skipper Vaibhav and the judges – Remo Sir, Mouni Ma’am and Sonali Ma’am really helped me learn and grow and I am extremely thankful for their support and encouragement. I must mention that I also made a lot of new friends through DID L’il Masters and while I will miss all the rehearsals, fun, and masti, I am sure that there are a lot of good things coming my way after winning this popular reality show.”

Congratulating the young champ, judge Sonali Bendre said, “This is such a well-deserved win that was possible because of the amount of hard work, dedication and passion that he put in every day. While we crowned a champion today, in my mind and heart, every one of our contestants is a winner because the passion and talent they have is truly incredible. I hope to see them grow and excel outside of this show. I have had such an amazing time with my fellow judges, the incredible contestants, skippers, and our fabulous crew. I am carrying back so many memories and lasting friendships.”

The finale episode, co-hosted by Bharti Singh, featured JugJugg Jeeyo stars Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli as guests.