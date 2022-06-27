Nobojit Narzary says winning DID L’il Masters seems like a ‘dream’, wants to dance with Govinda

Nobojit Narzary from Assam was announced as the winner of DID Li’l Masters on Sunday. The nine-year-old from Assam took home the trophy and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Other finalists of the ZEE TV show included Appun Pegu, Aadhyashree, Sagar Varape and Rishita Tanti.

Post his win, Nobojit, in a chat with indianexpress.com, said that he never expected to win the show. “Every contestant in the final was so strong that I never thought I’d have a chance. This looks like my dreams and my dance teachers’ dreams have just come true. It’s unbelievable for me,” the young dancer said.

Sharing that his stint in the reality show was a learning experience, Nobojit thanked his captain Vaibhav for pushing him to do better. “Vaibhav sir was the best thing that could happen to me on the show. He not only worked on my strength but also got me to try newer genres, and even stunts that helped me impress judges and the audience. I have always been scared of heights but he made me do so many aerial acts that now it’s my favourite,” he added.

Talking highly about the judges, Nobojit Narzary said that while he learnt from all of them — Remo Dsouza, Sonali Bendre and Mouni Roy, but Remo is definitely his favourite. He said, “I took the feedback from the judges very seriously as they know the best. But Remo sir was my favourite from the start. Also, the moment when he touched my feet after a performance, I will never forget that.”

Given his father was against his dance, Nobobjit has been staying with his dance teacher. Apart from his passion for dance, the young boy says he says he will try to join the Indian Army to fulfil his dad’s dream and also earn his respect.

He told us that when he informed his father about his win, the proud man couldn’t contain his happiness. “He told me that I should keep working hard and make him and my state proud. He was very happy about my win.”

Lastly, sharing that while he is a fan of Vidyut Jamwal and Tiger Shroff, he would love to match step with Bollywood dance icon Govinda. “I really love his dancing style and I would definitely want to dance with him. It’s my dream to someday match steps with him,” Nobojit concluded, adding that while dance would be his focus, he also wants to concentrate on studies and do well academically.

DID L’il Masters will be replaced by DID Super Moms on Zee TV.