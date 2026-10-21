‘No right to humiliate Daler Mehndi, shame on you’: Jasmine Bhasin calls out minister

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After singer Daler Mehndi was publicly humiliated during a live performance in Uttarakhand, Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni have supported him.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
4 min readMumbaiOct 21, 2026 01:33 PM IST
Aly Goni Jasmine Bhasin on Daler MehndiAly Goni Jasmine Bhasin on Daler Mehndi controversy (Photos: Jasmine Bhasin, Daler Mehndi / Instagram)
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Veteran singer Daler Mehndi recently faced an unfortunate incident during a live performance in Uttarakhand. The singer was performing at a cultural event when Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal questioned whether Mehndi was singing live or performing to a pre-recorded soundtrack. At one point, he questioned Mehndi’s ability to perform, asking how he could sing if he was unable to speak properly. The exchange led to an awkward pause on stage.

After the video went viral, celebs from across the film, TV and music industry have come together to speak up for Mehndi, who is yet to issue a statement.

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni on Daler Mehndi’s public humiliation

Shaan, Badshah, Palash Sen, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh, and many others have supported the singer. Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Jasmine Bhasin wrote on Instagram, “First of all, if an organiser or a promoter has an issue with an artist, he is supposed to talk about it privately, and if it’s not sorted, then cancel the event. But nobody has the right to humiliate or insult an artist publicly on stage and on camera. Because a stage is a sacred space for an artist. And without knowing the real reason, blaming someone for being drunk, etc is a shame. Daler Mehndi is not just an artist; he is a legend, and nobody has a right to humiliate him like this. Shame on the man for creating this drama.”

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Also Read: Sona Mohapatra questions Daler Mehndi’s performance: ‘Respect is not a one-way entitlement’

Jasmine Bhasin on Daler Mehndi Jasmine Bhasin on Daler Mehndi row (Photo: Jasmine Bhasin / Instagram)

Aly Goni, who was seen on Laughter Chefs recently, also supported Daler Mehndi. He wrote on Instagram, “Daler Mehndi is not just a singer; he is an era, a legacy, and a legend. To see an artist of his stature being humiliated, especially when unwell, is truly heartbreaking. Power may earn you a position, but respect is earned through humanity. Respect our legends while they are still among us.”

Aly Goni on Daler Mehndi Aly Goni on Daler Mehndi row (Photo: Aly Goni / Instagram)

Kapil Sharma also supported the singer. On Tuesday, he wrote on Instagram, “Daler paji went through some serious surgery which people don’t know. All we need to do is to be kinder towards others…We don’t know what someone is going through.”

Subodh Uniyal on insulting Daler Mehndi

Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal exclusively spoke to Indian Express on Tuesday. He said, “If he was not physically fit, he should not have come to the programme. He should not have committed in the first place. You are making a fool of yourself (by performing) if you are not physically fit. If you cannot speak properly, you should not have come. He should have maintained the dignity that is expected of a great artiste. Just because you are an artiste does not mean you should think people are fools… The money had been paid, first-class tickets had been booked for several people, and hotels had been arranged.”

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Also Read | ‘Daler Mehndi was only lip-syncing to his songs, was paid Rs 35 lakh’: Uttarakhand minister

Uniyal also told ANI that Daler Mehndi was paid Rs 35 lakh for the performance. He said, “He is a big artiste. If a big artiste doesn’t do justice to their art…He seemed disoriented on stage and didn’t seem to be able to even keep standing. Besides this, he was only lip-syncing to his songs. I told him that he is a big artiste and he should do justice to his art; he had been offered Rs 35 lakh to come and perform, but he was not even singing. So, I expressed my resentment.”

While Daler Mehndi’s brother Mika Singh reacted to the matter, the singer is yet to issue an official statement.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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