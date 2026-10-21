‘No right to humiliate Daler Mehndi, shame on you’: Jasmine Bhasin calls out minister

Veteran singer Daler Mehndi recently faced an unfortunate incident during a live performance in Uttarakhand. The singer was performing at a cultural event when Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal questioned whether Mehndi was singing live or performing to a pre-recorded soundtrack. At one point, he questioned Mehndi’s ability to perform, asking how he could sing if he was unable to speak properly. The exchange led to an awkward pause on stage.

After the video went viral, celebs from across the film, TV and music industry have come together to speak up for Mehndi, who is yet to issue a statement.

Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni on Daler Mehndi’s public humiliation

Shaan, Badshah, Palash Sen, Anupam Kher, Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh, and many others have supported the singer. Recently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestant Jasmine Bhasin wrote on Instagram, “First of all, if an organiser or a promoter has an issue with an artist, he is supposed to talk about it privately, and if it’s not sorted, then cancel the event. But nobody has the right to humiliate or insult an artist publicly on stage and on camera. Because a stage is a sacred space for an artist. And without knowing the real reason, blaming someone for being drunk, etc is a shame. Daler Mehndi is not just an artist; he is a legend, and nobody has a right to humiliate him like this. Shame on the man for creating this drama.”