Bigg Boss 12: No eviction again, Sreesanth to join Anup Jalota in secret room

Sreesanth is now in the secret room.

To spice up the drama, Bigg Boss sent Anup Jalota to the secret room last weekend. And now after exiting the house, Sreesanth will join the bhajan maestro in the room. This is the third time in Bigg Boss 12 that the makers have skipped evictions.

On Wednesday, the nominated contestants Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Nehha Pendse were woken up in the middle of the night and asked to come to the activity area. The three were asked to step into a coffin each. The other housemates, who had assembled in the living area, were then asked to vote one out of the game.

While Nehha received the maximum votes for eviction, Bigg Boss announced that the contestant exiting the house would be the one who got the least votes. And thus Sreesanth was asked to leave the show. While few housemates celebrated his exit, some cried as the former cricketer disappeared from the house.

The contestants do not know that Sreesanth and Anup will now be keeping an eye on them from the secret room. Earlier, viewers got to see Anup heartbroken as he witnessed his ladylove Jasleen Matharu moving on from him. Sreesanth, who had been quite lost in the game, could take this opportunity to introspect his strategy in the show.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 12: Nehha Pendse to leave the house in mid-week eviction, says poll

While there is a buzz that one among Sreesanth and Anup might get evicted this weekend, there is no confirmation on the same.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App