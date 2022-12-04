No eviction again on Bigg Boss 16. Are makers being desperate for content?

Audiences have been watching Bigg Boss 16 for nine weeks now, that’s more than half the season. But there is a sense of disappointment as the makers continue to bend rules as per their convenience. Wondering what happened? Well, for the second week in a row they have decided to not evict a contestant. On Saturday’s episode, host Salman Khan once again left housemates sighing in relief as he announced that no one will exit this weekend.

A reality show at the end of the day is a competition, where one contestant leaves every week. This allows the dynamics to change among contestants, leading audiences to know them better. With Bigg Boss, which is all about connections and survival inside a locked house, the entry and exit of one person holds a lot of importance. However, for the past two weeks, the show has become stagnant as everything is the same. And this clearly shows how the makers are desperate to not break the set connections lest content gets affected.

For a better understanding, let us go back a week back when MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer, Ankit Gupta and Soundarya Sharma were nominated. Now Sumbul was an important participant then given the entire Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot controversy. Ankit and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are a popular jodi on the show, and the makers couldn’t risk the former’s exit. Archana, on the other hand, provides the most content while Soundarya is required not just to have a sane voice, but also to engage in banter with Shalin, which irks Tina. Lastly, Stan gets votes from fans, and is also one of the pillars of the ‘mandli’ in the house.

No eviction last week, we understand, so we forgave. But what happened again, Colors?

This week, nominated contestants included Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sajid Khan. Even with so many options, makers once again played safe and did not evict anyone. It proves that the creatives want to play up the Priyanka-Ankit and Sumbul-Shalin-Tina love angles. As for Shiv, Stan, and Sajid, given they are part of the prominent circle in the house, the makers do not want to shake up the dynamics. The team seems to be not in a mood to take any risk.

However, one does wonder until when will the makers continue protecting these celebrities. This is the time when only a handful of contestants should have remained and wildcards would be entering. But the house is already crowded and the connections are perfectly set, leaving makers to not risk another entry.

Fans too have been vocal about this taking to social media to call out the creators. For starters, loyal fandoms spend time and effort to save their favourites for nothing. This is making them lose interest in the show.

So, on behalf of many avid watchers, we want to tell Bigg Boss makers that we want to see how Tina and Shalin or even Ankit and Priyanka behave in each other’s absence. Will Sumbul finally let go of her affection towards Shalin once he is not with her? Will Shiv survive without his friends, or they manage to play the game without his plans? There are so many possibilities and we want to witness that and not be treated to the routine fights, connections and romances. And if you are so wary of sending someone out, at least put them in the secret room. Let them also see the changed equations with us. But kuch toh karo bhai!!!