Niyati Joshi on replacing Parul Chauhan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Would have been foolish to not take the offer

Niyati Joshi will soon step into the shoes of Parul Chauhan in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The replacement comes after Parul, reportedly, did not want to play a grandmother on-screen. While Niyati has already signed the show, she is yet to start shooting.

Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, Niyati said, “Honestly, when I got a call from the team I was initially sceptical. At this age, it’s difficult to play a grandmother. But then I realised this is a well established show, with such fabulous makers, who promised me the best. It would have been foolish to not take the offer. I am really looking forward to joining the team.”

Niyati Joshi has earlier been part of popular shows like Saath Phere and Kumkum among others. She also worked in Hindi and Marathi films.

Stating that she is considering this as her comeback project, Niyati said, “I personally believe that out of sight, out of mind works for the TV industry. While I have been doing episodics, it was difficult to get back. I feel blessed that the makers thought of me for the role. It’s all about fate, I feel.”

The actor also agrees that there is a lot of pressure in replacing someone on a daily soap. “The audience is so used to seeing a particular face that it is difficult to create your own mark. Parul is an amazing actor and she has done a great job. I will bring my own personality to the role and hope the audience will accept and love me.”

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai started in 2009 with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in lead roles. Post numerous leaps, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are currently playing the lead roles of Naira and Kartik in the daily.