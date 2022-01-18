Nitish Bharadwaj, wife divorce after 12 years of marriage: ‘It can be more painful than death sometimes’

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj has filed for divorce with wife Smita after 12 years of marriage. The two separated in September 2019, and his former wife, who is an IAS officer, is presently living in Indore with their twin daughters. In a recent interview, Nitish opened up about the development and said that ‘divorce can be more painful than death’ sometimes.

He said the case has been filed in the Family Court in Mumbai and said he doesn’t want to get into the reasons for the divorce. “All I can say is that sometimes divorce can be more painful than death as you live with an amputated core,” he told Bombay Times.

Both Nitish and Smita were married earlier. Their respective relationships also ended on a sad note, but this hasn’t left the Mahabharat actor cynical about marriage. Calling himself a believer of marriage despite ‘being unlucky’. “It’s the children who suffer the most when a family breaks down. So, the onus is on the parents to ensure that there’s minimum collateral damage that their children have to go through,” he said.

The actor, however, did not share whether he is in touch with his daughters, saying that he wants to ‘reserve his comments’ on that. When indianexpress.com reached out to Nitish he said he has “nothing more to add about this ordeal.”

Last night, south star Dhanush also announced his divorce with Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwaryaa. The two had been married for 18 years.