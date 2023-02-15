scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Nitish Bhaluni to play Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, confirms Asit Kumarr Modi

Actor Nitish Bhaluni will be playing Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Before him, Raj Anadkat and Bhavya Gandhi have played this role.

nitish bhaluniNitish Bhaluni will play Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. (Photo: Nitish Bhulani/Instagram)
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has found a new Tapu in actor Nitish Bhaluni. The official YouTube channel of the show shared a video featuring the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi introducing the actor as the new Tapu.

This is the third time an actor will be playing this role of Tapu. Previously, Raj Anadkat and Bhavya Gandhi have played Tapu on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Last week, there were reports that Nitish had been roped in for the show. He has previously appeared in the TV show Meri Doli Mere Angna.

Watch the video of Asit Kumarr Modi introducing Tapu here:

Raj Anadkat quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in December 2022 after being a part of it for five years. At the time, he shared a statement that read, “Hello everyone, it’s time to lay all questions and speculation to rest. My association with Neela Film Productions and ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has officially ended. It has been a wonderful journey of learning, making friends, and having some of the best years of my career.”

Last year, the show’s titular character Taarak Mehta, which was played by Shailesh Lodha, saw a change in casting. After Lodha bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sachin Shroff stepped in.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest running Indian television show.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 18:20 IST
