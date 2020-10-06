Niti Taylor ties the knot with Parikshit Bawa

Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa had got engaged last year. (Photo: Niti Taylor/Instagram)

Television actor Niti Taylor on Tuesday announced that she got married to longtime boyfriend Parikshit Bawa. The wedding happened on August 13 in Gurgaon with only close family and friends by their side. An Indian Army officer, Parikshit and Niti are childhood sweethearts. The couple had got engaged on the same date exactly a year back.

Sharing a video from the festivities, the Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor called it a ‘Covid wedding’ and said that her journey from Miss to Mrs is now complete. Niti also added that they announced the news late as they were hoping the situation would get better, and they would get to celebrate in a big way.

Niti Taylor wrote, “My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I’d like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding 😉 I can finally say out loud “Hello Husband” ❤️ Making my own happiness in 2020!! Also, I’m announcing this late because we were hoping that the Covid-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way – but hoping for a better 2021 😁”

In the video we see the newlyweds celebrating their big moments along with their families. While Niti opted for a white shirt and colourful skirt in her mehendi, she donned a pastel pink lehenga for the wedding. Complementing her, Parikshit donned a sherwani with a pink turban. The couple took their wedding vows in a gurudwara. The guests were seen using a badge that said, “# PARTITAYLES.”

In an interview to Bombay Times, the actor said that earlier they were planning to get married at the end of October. “However, owing to the COVID-19 situation and understanding that it won’t improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves,” she shared.

Niti Taylor, who made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan (2009), shot to fame playing the lead role of Nandini Murthy in MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, opposite Parth Samthaan. Last seen in Ishqbaaaz, the actor also has shows like Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Laal Ishq to her credit

