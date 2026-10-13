Niti Taylor reveals a director’s casting couch demand made her quit films: ‘I told no one’

Actor Niti Taylor has opened up about a disturbing experience that made her reconsider her future in films, revealing that a director allegedly asked her to sleep with him in exchange for a role. The television star said the unexpected proposition left her so shocked that she cut the call, blocked his number and turned to her mother for support.

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Niti, known for her role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and her appearances on reality shows, spoke about the casting couch experience she encountered after making her debut in Telugu cinema. The actor, who has appeared in three Telugu films, said the incident left her unable to respond beyond ending the conversation.

Niti Taylor recalls casting couch experience with a director

Niti Taylor said the director of her first Telugu film contacted her about working together on another project. However, the conversation took an uncomfortable turn when he allegedly made a sexual demand.

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“The director who did the first film with me called me for another movie when we were done with it. Then he said, ‘but you will have to sleep with me for it this time.’ You do not realise, you do not know how to react. I just cut the call, I blocked his number, I called up my mom, and I’m like, imagine that buddha, old man,” she said.

The actor recalled being too stunned by the proposition to confront the director.

Niti also suggested that she had previously seen the director around other female actors but had not expected him to approach her with a similar demand. The experience changed her outlook on working in films.

“I saw him with other chicks and stuff like that. I never knew when he would try this with me. That’s when I decided I would never do any movies ever again. I was just taken aback, and I only blocked him. I did not tell this to anyone because I was zapped,” Niti explained.

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She did not reveal the director’s identity during the conversation.

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Niti Taylor’s Telugu film career

Niti Taylor entered Telugu cinema in 2012 with Mem Vayasuku Vacham, directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and starring Tanish in the lead role. Produced by Bekkam Venugopal, the film performed well commercially and marked the beginning of her brief stint in the Telugu film industry.

She followed it with Pelli Pustakam in 2013. Directed by Ramakrishna Machakanti, the film featured Rahul Ravindran as the male lead. Unlike her debut, the movie failed to find success at the box office and received a largely negative response from critics.

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Her third and final Telugu film was Love Dot Com, which released in 2014. Directed by Raja Vannem Reddy and written and produced by CHV Brinda Reddy, the film starred Aarya Sandeep alongside Niti. It, too, failed to make a mark commercially.

Niti did not return to films after these three Telugu projects.

Niti Taylor’s television career

Niti Taylor made her television debut at the age of 15 with the Hindi show Pyaar Ka Bandhan, before gaining wider recognition with the youth drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in 2014.

Over the years, she appeared in several television projects, including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. More recently, she participated in the reality show Alliance, where she emerged as a semi-finalist. Mini Mathur won the competition.

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Disclaimer: This article discusses sensitive themes related to workplace harassment and casting couch experiences. If you or someone you know is affected by workplace misconduct or emotional distress, professional support is available.