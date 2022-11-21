Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Niti echos fans’ unhappiness as she says ‘I wish I was channel’s favourite’

This weekend, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is set to find its winner. However, ahead of the grand finale, fans were left in shock as two strong contestants Niti Taylor and Nia Sharma were evicted from the show on Sunday. Joining them in the bottom four were Nishant Bhat and Faisal Shaikh. While Nia was announced as the contestant with the least number of votes, judges — Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi — further announced a double elimination leading to Niti’s exit from the show. She was assessed on her last week’s scores, leading fans to outrage. With this, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has found its finalists in Faisal aka Mr Faisu, Nishant, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani and Gunjan Sinha.

Fans, however, were not happy with the development. Taking to social media, they called the channel unfair, especially when it comes to Niti Taylor’s eviction. The actor too did not hide her emotions as she replied to a few fans’ question. When someone commented that she was ‘fan favourite’, Niti said she wished that she was also the channel’s favourite. When someone further asked her if she will attend the grand finale, she replied in negative.

I wish I was even the channels! Worked really hard went through so much! It is what is it, can’t help it — Niti Taylor♔ (@niti_taylor) November 17, 2022

Twitter was buzzing with Niti’s supporters, and even Nia’s, as they called out the makers. “It’s sad but the only contestants #NITITAYLOR #niasharma were most deserving finalist because every week they tried something new..gave their best with an amazing competitive spirit and were purely non dancers to..they did justice to this so called dance “reality” show but now el,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Niti, the most deserving winner of this season, who set the bars high with her each and every performances. She conquered and walked away with her head held high.”

Checkout more tweets of fans here:

#NiaSharma #NitiTaylor got such a great marks had such a great improvement but unfortunately they eliminated them. Wow 🙂🙂🙂 So damn unfair this is 🙄 @ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/bgfdv2Z8Vx — Tisha (@itstisha_7) November 20, 2022

Real Finale is Yesterday!

Top 2 Best & Most Deserving finalist got their Position by defeating All other Contestants – Nia&Tarun as RUNNER UP👏 and Niti &Akash as WINNER👏🏆🎉🏆

JHALAK IS OVER! #NitiTaylor𓃵 #NitiTaylor #NiaSharma𓃵 #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 #JDJ10onColors @Colors pic.twitter.com/oQwnR2d8P7 — Gracy Tiwari (@GracyTiwari2) November 21, 2022

Bas itna hi kahugi kuch contestants ko pure season mei standing ovation nhi mili aur humari fighter elimination par standing ovation le gyi 🔥🔥#NitiTaylor #NitiTaylor𓃵 #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 https://t.co/pCpSoJW2Ew — yolo (@NitiFan_08) November 21, 2022

its like channel had decided everything already since beginning.everything ws set.question paper was set,answers already leaked & then just out of nowhere #NitiTaylor𓃵 came out of syllabus aur sabki phatt gai 🤣🤣 #NitiTaylor #NitiInJhalak10 #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 #JhalakDikhlaJa — MananHamesha💕💕💕 (@shhhhhhreya) November 20, 2022

Told this after first episode, #JhalakDhikhhlaJaa10 should be judged on performances but what eventually will happen is #BiggBoss made fandom v/s neutral fans! My girls #NiaSharma & #NitiTaylor were 2 most deserving ones not just to be in finale but also to lift the trophy!💯 pic.twitter.com/5M6yfve4gT — ♥️👸🏻🅳🆁🅰🅼🅰🆀🆄🅴🅴🅽👸🏻♥️ (@JustAFierceSoul) November 20, 2022

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 launched in September.