scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10; Niti echos fans’ unhappiness as she says ‘I wish I was channel’s favourite’

With the double eviction, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has found its finalists in Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh, Nishant Bhat and Sriti Jha.

niti taylor, nia sharma, jhalak dikhhla jaa 10Niti Taylor and Nia Sharma's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 journey ended on Sunday. (Photo: PR)

This weekend, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is set to find its winner. However, ahead of the grand finale, fans were left in shock as two strong contestants Niti Taylor and Nia Sharma were evicted from the show on Sunday. Joining them in the bottom four were Nishant Bhat and Faisal Shaikh. While Nia was announced as the contestant with the least number of votes, judges — Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi — further announced a double elimination leading to Niti’s exit from the show. She was assessed on her last week’s scores, leading fans to outrage. With this, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has found its finalists in Faisal aka Mr Faisu, Nishant, Sriti Jha, Rubina Dilaik, Gashmeer Mahajani and Gunjan Sinha.

Fans, however, were not happy with the development. Taking to social media, they called the channel unfair, especially when it comes to Niti Taylor’s eviction. The actor too did not hide her emotions as she replied to a few fans’ question. When someone commented that she was ‘fan favourite’, Niti said she wished that she was also the channel’s favourite. When someone further asked her if she will attend the grand finale, she replied in negative.

Also Read |‘Karan Johar doesn’t know how to dance, Nora Fatehi should learn Hindi’: Shilpa Shinde targets Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judges days after eviction

Twitter was buzzing with Niti’s supporters, and even Nia’s, as they called out the makers. “It’s sad but the only contestants #NITITAYLOR #niasharma were most deserving finalist because every week they tried something new..gave their best with an amazing competitive spirit and were purely non dancers to..they did justice to this so called dance “reality” show but now el,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Niti, the most deserving winner of this season, who set the bars high with her each and every performances. She conquered and walked away with her head held high.”

Checkout more tweets of fans here:

 

 

 

 

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economyPremium
ExplainSpeaking | Why the world is bullish about the Indian economy
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAsPremium
In last 5 years, Rs 10 lakh crore in write-offs help banks halve NPAs
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB salePremium
Budget may steer clear of major reforms, PSB sale
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outsidePremium
FIFA World Cup Day 1: Hosts Qatar lose on field, win hearts outside

Hosted by Maniesh Paul, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 launched in September.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 10:24:03 am
Next Story

2 dead as goods train derails, rams into passenger waiting hall at Odisha’s Korai

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Aindrila Sharma
Life and times of Aindrila Sharma
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 21: Latest News
Advertisement