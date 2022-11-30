Niti Taylor says Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 experience has made her cynical: ‘Aur reality shows nahi karna’

Fan favourite Niti Taylor is all set to return as Nandini on Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4. The musical-love story will see her pair up with Parth Samthaan again, and audiences are excited to see what the two have in store for them this time. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Niti spoke about the show and her disappointing exit from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The dance reality show was her first step into reality shows; she got eliminated during the semi-finals week. Given she was doing well in terms of performances and also had fans’ support, her eviction became a topic of discussion on social media, with many calling it ‘unfair’. The actor too had lamented about not being the channel’s favourite while answering a fan on social media.

On being asked if the experience has made her cynical about reality shows, Niti Taylor said, “Yeah, my first reality show. It has made me cynical. Aur nahi karna (Don’t want to do another now).”

As Parth interrupted her and wondered if she’s going on record about not doing another reality show, Niti said, “I meant for some time. Also, I must add that it was a good experience, and I learnt a lot. I loved my journey.”

However, when we quizzed Parth if he plans to step into the non-fiction genre anytime soon, Niti warned him, “No Parth, don’t,” before the two broke into laughter.

Given the show has moved from television to Voot now, the actor said that it’s the best option as most of the young audience has moved to OTT. She said, “As an audience, I have also stopped watching TV and moved to digital. There is a lot more content and genres to choose from. Also, one can watch it at the their own time and comfort.”

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 4 will launch on December 2.