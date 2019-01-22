Niti Taylor on entering Ishqbaaaz: Hope that fans enjoy the new love story

Niti Taylor made a smashing entry in Ishqbaaaz on Monday. Playing Mannat Kaur Khurana, the actor will be paired opposite Nakuul Mehta’s character Shivaansh. The Star Plus’ show recently took a leap and is experimenting with a new-age love story. Post the generation jump, the show is titled Ishqbaaaz – Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchak Kahani.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Niti opened up about her new stint. She said, “Mannat is a very positive and bubbly character. She is a happy-go-lucky person, who feels that the world’s problem is hers to solve. She stands up for the right and cannot stand anything unfair around her. After a really long time, I am getting to play a happy person, and I am really excited about it (smiles). And I think more than me, my fans are thrilled. They have gone crazy and I am just soaking in all their love.”

While her fans are excited, various Ishqbaaaz fan clubs have been revolting against the show’s leap and the exit of Surbhi Chandna, who played Annika. When asked if she is prepared to take up the flak coming her way, Niti said, “I am always being trolled so I don’t want to give my energy to that. I understand they have a connection with the original couple Annika and Shivaay but I am not replacing anyone. It’s a completely new character. What they had was a very pure love story and I am hoping that the audience loves the new story also. I hope they give us the same love as they gave to Shivaay and Annika.”

Talking more about Mannat and Shivaansh’s track ahead, the actor said, “It’s going to be a roller coaster ride for them. All I can say is that they will have a crackling chemistry. While they will have their dose of nok-jhoks, love will finally find a way. I think people still love such romantic stories on television. Also, I am really looking forward to working with Nakuul. He is such a fabulous actor. I saw him do his scenes the other day and I was like, Niti, you need to pull your socks up (laughs).”

Post the leap in Ishqbaaaz, Marathi actor Manjiri Pupala was brought in as the lead. Reportedly, the failed chemistry with Nakuul and fans’ slamming the show, got the makers to bring in a new lead. There are reports of a love triangle developing between the three characters. As we discussed the same with Niti, she shared, “I am hearing this from you. To be honest, I absolutely have no idea about the coming storyline. I haven’t even shot with her so I can’t really comment on the same.”

Post Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 3, Niti was on a short break. When asked if she planned to look for greener pastures in Bollywood, the 24-year-old said, “Not at all. I think I love television too much to even think about films. I don’t even go for meetings as I am really happy in my space on television. I don’t think I am meant for movies. TV is my world, and I am really happy in it.”