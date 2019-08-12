Niti Taylor is all set to get engaged to Parikshit Bawa

TV actor Niti Taylor has announced that she is all set to get engaged to Parikshit Bawa. On the eve of her happy day, the Ishqbaaaz actor shared the news of her engagement on Instagram, leaving fans excited. Sharing an adorable click with her would-be-fiance, Niti wrote a post, seeking love and blessings of her loved ones.

Advertising

“We decided on FOREVER. On the eve of beginning my life’s most beautiful moment, I feel all the love and happiness there possibly can be. It only feels complete after letting you all know. I’ve had your love and support since the past decade and with great happiness I’d like to inform everyone that I’m getting ENGAGED! We would like to share this moment with you all and seek your blessings and good wishes for this new innings in our lives…❤️ #PARTITAYLES,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

Several of Niti Taylor’s friends from the fraternity were quick to drop congratulatory messages for her. Stars like Karan Wahi, Nakuul Mehta, Aparna Dixit, Vikas Gupta, Zaan Khan, Stebin Ben, Krissann Barretto, Chandni Bhagwanani, Divya Agarwal, Ritabhari Chakraborty, Karan Jotwani and Mreenal Deshraj were among those who wished Niti and Parikshit.

Taylor, who made her television debut with Pyaar Ka Bandhan (2009), shot to fame playing the lead role of Nandini Murthy in MTV India’s Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, opposite Parth Samthaan. Her real-life romance with amthaan also made news until they parted ways.

Niti Taylor, who is currently seen in Ishqbaaaz, also has shows like Gulaal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Laal Ishq to her credit.