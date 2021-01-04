Nishant Singh Malkhani escapes a road accident

Nishant Singh Malkhani was driving to Rajasthan when he met with an accident. (Photo: Nishant Singh Malkhani/Instagram)

Actor Nishant Singh Malkhani recently met with a major accident while on his way to Jaisalmer. The former Bigg Boss 14 contestant was driving down from Mumbai with a few friends for a work-cum-pleasure trip on New Year’s eve. After having a narrow escape, the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor is thankful to God as things could have gone terribly wrong.

As per Malkhani, another car rammed his vehicle from the wrong side. He further shared that while he and his friends escaped unscathed, his SUV did get badly damaged.

“Thankfully all of us were safe and somehow managed to reach our hotel. It was strange that the accident happened at 11:59 pm, just a minute before we could welcome the new year. This moment would be forever etched in my mind. I cannot thank God enough for keeping all of us safe,” said Nishant Singh Malkhani.

The actor was set to shoot in Rajasthan, and had taken a few friends along, so that they could extend their trip and celebrate new year in the deserts. He added that he would soon travel to his family in Delhi to assure them that he was well.