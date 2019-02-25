Nishant Malkani: I feel lucky that Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega revolves around a man

Zee TV’s drama Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega has proved to be a sleeper hit. While the show had a slow start, it has been garnering big numbers on the TRP charts. Fans have also been enjoying the chemistry between the lead couple Nishant Malkani and Kanika Mann.

Nishant debuted on television with Miley Jab Hum Tum and became a household name with Ram Milaayi Jodi. The 31-year-old quit the small screen to venture into Bollywood. Nishant has starred in films like Bezubaan Ishq, Cute Kameena and Horror Story and also ALTBalaji’s web series Ragini MMS: Returns.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor opens up about his television comeback, his Bollywood aspirations and how he is slowly catching up on the social media trends.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. You made your comeback to television after seven years. How is TV treating you?

I am so happy to receive so much love and appreciation from everyone. I was waiting for a project like this for my comeback. Yes, I was a little skeptical initially but when I read more about the character, I knew I had to do it. He is a complex man and the character has so many shades from romance, action, emotions. Now I feel satisfied with my decision to do the show.

Q. When the show launched, you were seen as the head of the family with three sons and daughters-in-law. Was that the reason behind you being skeptical?

Yes, of course. When the team called me, I asked them if they were calling the right Nishant. I had said no to it instantly but they persisted that I meet them once. In the meeting, they discussed the role and assured me I won’t even have a single grey hair. The team explained the part and I knew it was challenging but a big opportunity. It was indeed a risk to play a father to three married sons but it has paid off well. Recently the secret was also revealed that he had only adopted them and is not their biological father. So all’s well that ends well.

Q. The small screen is ruled by woman and very few male actors get meaty roles. Since Guddan is a love story, do you feel you have an advantage of equal screen time?

Guddan may be a love story at heart but it’s not only about the heroine. I feel so lucky that our show revolves around a man too. The makers kept their promise and assured I have a strong role. I have been treated as the hero and not a piece of property on the show. I have done some really intense scenes in the daily. And while romance rules on television, I also have quite a few action sequences.

Q. How did your family react to your new avatar?

My parents are really proud of me. They have always been really supportive of my decisions. And it feels great to see them excited about my show. My mother watches the episodes every day without fail. Her logic is that since I am away working, through the television screen, she feels I am with her. That’s really heartwarming and emotional for me.

Q. You left television earlier to try your luck in Bollywood. How was the experience and did the lack of good roles made you get back to the small screen?

I realised that you need to have a lot of luck to survive in Bollywood. I got a taste of the industry and did enjoy my time there. But I made the decision to come back to television so that I could prove my mettle as an actor. I want to make my presence felt as a good actor. Fame can come later, what’s more important is that filmmakers should have the confidence to put their money on me.

Q. Television stars today enjoy a lot of fan following on social media. Are you enjoying all the attention?

There’s still to catch up on a lot. I had a Twitter account but I was hardly active. Same with Facebook and Instagram. It’s been just about six months that I am regularly posting on Instagram. Honestly, it’s really not my cup of tea but I am trying hard only for my viewers. I console myself thinking that Ranbir Kapoor is also not on any social media but that hasn’t affect his popularity (laughs).

Q. But how does it feel to get a first-hand response to your work from viewers?

I think it can spoil you. I get more than a hundred messages everyday showering me with so much love. They love you with all your flaws and it feels special. But one has to have a clear mind. Rather than boasting of my fan following, I take their feedback and work hard to become a better actor.