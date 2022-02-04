Nishant Bhat on judging Dance Deewane Junior: ‘I want to but ….’

Starting with Bigg Boss OTT version, where he ended as a runner-up, to Bigg Boss 15, Nishant Bhat has had a long journey. Sharing that the real world is still sinking in as he adapts to a ‘no confinement’ life, the choreographer says that he’s realised the ‘Bigg Boss house was the safest place to be’ given the third wave of Covid-19.

Further talking about his journey, Nishant told indianexpress.com, “Given Bigg Boss OTT was a shorter season, I could play it as a game. This time it was a very difficult journey as you make relationships and bonds. But I am so happy that I did both the shows and received so much love from people. I entered the shows on my terms and exited it similarly. Also, I was never eliminated and that says a lot. I think we all have our wish list and I managed to tick it all off — ending as a runner-up, switching off the Bigg Boss house lights, being in top 5, getting the suitcase. I never worried about winning as getting people to know and love me was my goal. And having done that, I already feel victorious.”

Recently, when the audience had entered the house during the entertainment task, Nishant was given the maximum points. Even after having a fair idea that he is loved, we wondered what made him walk out of the finale. Sharing that he has always believed in his instinct and did what his heart says, he added, “That has always worked for me in the show. And wasn’t my exit better as I walked out with all former winners rather than losing on the stage? Even Salman sir said that it was a smart decision. Today, I am already treated like a star. I am yet to even come to terms with all this.”

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash’s win and Pratik Sehajpal’s loss, Nishant Bhat said, “Honestly for me, all top five were deserving. Anyone among them winning would have given me the same amount of happiness. If the audience chose Tejasswi as the winner, we should respect it. Personally yes, I have seen Pratik dream about winning the trophy and so I wanted him to win. But we are no one to question, as the audience found her more deserving and voted for her.”

Many feel that the dancer lost his passion mid-way as he started to play more for others than himself. “That is who I am as a person. Not many people have done something for me in real life. Hence it’s a natural instinct that I want to do things for others. And if that means losing the trophy, so be it. I cannot fake it. I have played the game with all my potential, and used my mind and heart where needed, and for whoever I wanted to.”

There is already a buzz around that Nishant will be judging Dance Deewane Junior. Sharing that nothing has been finalised as of now, he said, “We are in talks but I am not sure in which capacity will I be associated with the show. I want to be a judge and it would be a big step in my career. I would also feel God is kind if that happens. Otherwise, I may be the head choreographer, and I am okay with that too.”