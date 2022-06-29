Nishant Bhat on getting bitten by a crab and pig in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: ‘People will laugh at the ways I got injured’

Khatron Ke Khiladi is not just a reality show that makes contestants fight their fears; it also leaves them in extreme pain. This season, Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishant Bhat has gotten injured in almost all his tasks. Sharing his grief, the choreographer said that all this while he has been trying to manipulate people and play mind games, and now he is paying the price for it. “Main sabka 3-5 karta tha, ab mera ho raha hai,” Bhat said in a chat with indianexpress.com.

Elaborating further on the same, he said, “I don’t know why it’s happening to me. Everyone is doing stunts and yet it’s just me who gets hurt. Har stunt pe laga hai mujhe (I got injured in every stunt). And it’s not just scratches but deep cuts. I think once the audience watches Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, they would realise the gravity. But I am also sure that people will laugh at the kind of injuries I got. I have been bitten by a crab and a pig. I mean I didn’t even know pigs could bite.”

Nishant Bhat left battered after a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. (Photo: PR) Nishant Bhat left battered after a stunt on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. (Photo: PR)

Talking about his phobias, Nishant Bhat said that since he hasn’t been an adventurous person, he never figured out the things that could scare him. “I am a very chilled-out guy and I haven’t done anything exciting. Hence I am scared of everything or nothing since I have no experience with it,” he said. When we asked him to rate his performance on the Rohit Shetty-hosted show, he smiled to say, “Main kaise karu, woh toh janta karegi na. (How can I rate myself? The audience will do that.)”

However, Bhat did add that whatever be the stunt, he enjoyed them. “I have given up on the injuries but otherwise I am really having fun. I must add that people think Bigg Boss is tough. Having done two seasons (Bigg Boss OTT and season 15), I can guarantee this is more difficult. Hawa nikal jaati hai. (You are left speechless.)”

A lot of contestants train hard before coming on the show. Given Nishant is a trained dancer, we wondered if that has helped him in tasks. “Honestly, it does a bit. In the first stunt that I performed, I had to handle some props while in motion. Since we have done that in our dance acts, it did help me. I think our hand, legs and brain coordination is just a little better.”

Lastly, talking about his good friend Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat said that their friendship has only grown stronger over the last year. “Our bond has been genuine and very organic. Fortunately, we have been in all these shows together. We do have our share of fights and banter but we are there for each other always. I think having him around makes me positive and I think the same goes for him,” he concluded.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will launch on July 2 on Colors TV. Besides Nishant Bhat, Aneri Vajani, Rubina Dilaik, Mr Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Tushar Kalia, Mohit Malik, Rajiv Adatia, Chetna Pande, Erica Packard and Shivangi Joshi will be part of the reality show.