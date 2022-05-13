Nishant Bhat and Kanika Mann join Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is going to be packed with entertainment. With celebrities like Sriti Jha, Mr Faisu, Rubina Dilaik, Pratik Sehjal already confirmed, the makers on Friday announced the next two participants. Bigg Boss OTT and Bigg Boss 15 fame Nishan Bhat and television actor Kanika Mann will also be part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

The shoot of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will start later this month. Other contestants on the show include Rajiv Adatia, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Packard, Chetna Pande and Tushar Kalia. Packed with daredevil stunts, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will give these popular celebrities a chance to fight their biggest fears.

Also Read | Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Bigg Boss 14 winner and TV star Rubina Dilaik confirmed as first contestant

On joining the show, Nishant Bhat said that when he enters a competition, it’s always with the belief that he will give a tough fight. “After Bigg Boss, I feel ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield. I will give my best shot at overcoming my fears. I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir’s guidance.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Mann (@officialkanikamann)

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann, on her part, said, “I’ve always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I’ll remember it for life. I’m particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I’m hoping that through this show, I’m not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better. Since I wouldn’t get to do any of the stuff I would on the show in my regular life, I promise to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained!”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 will air sometime in July. It will replace Dance Deewane Juniors.