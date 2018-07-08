Malayalam TV actor Nisha Sarangh accuses director R Unnikrishnan of sexual harassment

Nisha Sarangh also accused Unnikrishnan of sending her “inappropriate text messages”. Nisha Sarangh also accused Unnikrishnan of sending her “inappropriate text messages”.

TV actor Nisha Sarangh has accused director R Unnikrishnan of behaving inappropriately with her on the sets of Flowers TV show Uppum Mulagum. In an interview given to Reporter TV, she said, “Earlier, he has behaved inappropriately with me. You know, the kind of behaviour that certain bad men show towards women. I resisted it, but he was the kind who would come back again. So I clearly told him I don’t like the way he is treating me. And he got angry when I reacted, so he started calling me names. This is when I complained to the channel head.”

Nisha also accused Unnikrishnan of sending her “inappropriate text messages” on her mobile phone. “He used to send me inappropriate text messages on my mobile phone. I never replied to it, why should I reply to such inappropriate messages from a man like that? I have many times told him not to do so. But it continued. He also resorted to addressing me disrespectfully and started calling me names. When I complained to the channel head, he warned the director,” she alleged.

The actor further said that she tried to ignore it for a long time as she wanted to marry off her daughter. “I tried ignoring it for long, because I wanted to get my daughter married off. For that, I needed my work. The director has constantly harassed me. When he realised that I was getting popular because of the show, he made certain media outlets publish stories saying that I was in a live-in relationship. He used to ridicule me on the sets saying this. People who know me are aware of the fact that I was legally married and now legally divorced,” she told Reporter TV.

Nisha Sarangh also talked about the changes made to her Uppum Mulagum character and how it was allegedly shown to be in a negative light. “For the last three years since the programme began, Neelima has been shown as a respectful woman. In my absence, in the last two episodes, there were dialogues that portrayed Neelima as a bad mother. The husband’s character was made to say dialogues on the lines that Neelima had shunned her infant and gone off somewhere. What’s all this?”

Meanwhile, Malayalam superstar Mammootty, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) have extended their support to Nisha Sarangh.

