Nisha Rawal says she would like if ex-husband joins her in Lock Upp: ‘Have been trying to get him to have a conversation’

Actor Nisha Rawal was announced as the first contestant of Lock Upp on Monday. The Kangana Ranaut hosted series will see 16 controversial contestants getting locked up in jail for 72 days. The various promos of the ALTBalaji and MX Player show have promised quite a fiery season and even hinted that the contestants would have to reveal their deepest darkest secrets to survive the game. Nisha says she chose the show ‘to show her real self to the public’.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor shared that people just keep talking about that ‘one episode’ in her life with her ex-husband. Not wanting to give him any fame, she even requested to not name him as she said, “I know it’s a bold show and people want controversy but I am much more than just that. During the first conversation I had with the makers, I was blown away with what they have planned for the show, and what they are looking forward to from me. I have always been sceptical about reality shows but I knew this was the chance when they could know me better, as they’ll follow me 24X7.”

We wondered if she is worried that the said incident, where she alleged that she was beaten up by her actor-husband, would become the focal point of drama for her. Co-housemates could even use the incident to trigger and would she be okay to relive the same. “There is no reason to brush it away. It happened to me and as a woman, I had to take a stand. But that’s done. Now, if I have to speak about it, I would like to do it to inspire other women. As I already said, that one incident doesn’t define me and I think no one would want to keep talking about it for the whole season,” she added with a smile.

Sharing that she doesn’t care about naysayers who feel she is using the controversy for fame, and getting on a show. Said Nisha Rawal, “I only take those seriously who matter to me. I don’t know why others would have to say anything on this. They are just spectators or frustrated in their lives, or maybe gone through something like this but never got the courage to take a stand. I can just say that they don’t matter.”

Nisha Rawal gets emotional as she talks about leaving behind son Kavish as she shoots for the show. Stating that it’s the hardest thing she is doing, the actor added that every time she talks about it, she’s left with a lump in her throat. “Thankfully, I have my mother who is taking care of him. I have also set his routine and have been preparing him for a couple of weeks for the same. I have spoken to his doctors and teachers, and am just hoping everything goes well. He will get to see me, of course, only the regulated parts, and I would try to keep sending messages for him. All of us have to make sacrifices and I give credit to the little one for having shown the strength and courage,” the actor said.

Nisha added that Kavish understands her profession and has even been on her sets. However, Nisha added that he does have moments when he doesn’t want her to go. “With what has happened with him where people left and never looked back, he has developed that fear. So there are times when he says I should just stay with him. I have told him that what may come, mumma will never leave and always come back to him.”

For the loving mother, her son missing her is the biggest fear. But given the show is ‘touted to be the baap of all reality shows’, we wondered if her ex-husband will be brought inside the jail to live with her. “I think that would be a good thing. I have been trying to bring him to the table to talk but he just doesn’t. I think what would be better than the whole world witnessing and finding out the reality. I think I would like nothing more than that.”

Stating that she is fearless and looking forward to the show, Nisha Rawal said that she will ‘take on all challenges, be diligent and honest’. She added that given she is leaving behind her son, she wants to come back with the trophy.

Sharing her opinion on the host, the actor said, “It’s such a kickass move by the makers to get Kangana Ranaut as the host. She has a voice of her own and expresses herself fearlessly. I think she is such a great choice for a show like Lock Upp.”

Starting February 27, Lock Upp will stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player.