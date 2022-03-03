Nisha Rawal opens up on Karan Mehra’s extra-marital affair, says she was mocked for her scars: ‘Ketchup lagakar…’

Actor Nisha Rawal addressed her relationship with her estranged husband Karan Mehra on the reality show, Lock Upp. In the episode, she grew emotional and told Payal Rohatgi that he had an extra-marital affair and left her to bring up their child Kavish alone. Nisha mentioned that she had to lie to her mother about his affair as well.

During her conversation with Payal Rohatgi, Nisha revealed that she had calmly asked Karan Mehra if he had any affair. He said that he had been having an affair for seven to eight months, even after having a child with Nisha. He said, “I am in love with someone else and I am in love with you too.” After hearing this, Nisha said that she could not trust him again as her faith had broken. Payal comforted her and said that she was strong enough to fight this battle.

Nisha mentioned that their separation had been ugly as it was made public, and that Karan had not taken responsibility for their child, Kavish. She said, “After opening up to me about the affair, he would go, meet her and return to Mumbai. My mother who was living with me, I hid this even from her. I had to show my child everything was normal.”

Nisha, who had shown her injuries during a press conference, said that she had been mocked for her scars. She said that people had mocked her scars and said, “Ketchup lagakar aayi hai.” She said that she had only addressed the media once, but Karan had made multiple videos.

Earlier, Nisha grew emotional as she missed her son and spoke to the camera, and asked him to stay strong and that she will be back soon.

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra had a bitter separation last year, where Nisha had accused him of physical and mental abuse. Karan was arrested and subsequently released on bail. Karan had refuted all the allegations at the time.