Nisha Rawal on divorce with Karan Mehra: ‘Want son’s sole custody, no alimony’

In June, Nisha Rawal levelled serious charges against husband Karan Mehra, accusing him of domestic abuse and an extramarital affair. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor, on his part, said that his wife orchestrated the entire incident to arm-twist him into coughing up a big amount as alimony. While the case is still in court, in a recent interview Nisha stated that she doesn’t want anything from Karan, apart from the sole custody of their son Kavish.

According to Rawal, her lawyers have informed Karan that she does not want any alimony. Demanding sole custody of her son, she shared that Karan will be allowed to meet him regularly. However, Nisha shared that Karan hasn’t been agreeing to the same.

“I don’t want any alimony. What will he provide me with that I haven’t given him? We built everything together. I started earning at a very young age and supported him throughout even before he became a part of Yeh Rishta. I have done so much work and whoever I collaborated with will vouch for the fact that Karan was in charge of the commercials,” she told Bombay Times.

Nisha Rawal further shared that she is independent and can take care of herself, and her child. However, she has demanded back all her jewellery and assets she got during her marriage, in a bid to start life afresh.

She told the publication, “He took away all my jewellery and everything I got with me during our marriage. I have asked him to return the jewellery he has disposed of because I need to start my life again. Meri mom ke property ke papers bhi uske paas pade hue hain (he even has my mother’s property papers with him), which I want him to return. There’s nothing that I am asking for myself. I am an independent girl and will look after my child and me.”

The estranged wife further called out Karan’s behaviour towards their son, saying that he hasn’t been in touch ever since the little one’s birthday in June. She also shared that while he posted photos of gifts he had ordered for Kavish, it never reached the child, “Let me tell you, he hasn’t called Kavish even once since his birthday.”

For the unversed, Nisha Rawal had filed an FIR against Karan Mehra for manhandling and hurting her, which led to his arrest. He was later granted bail.

While Nisha said that Karan often got violent with her and was having an extramarital affair, he pleaded innocent. On his part, the former Bigg Boss contestant said that Nisha smashed her head on the wall herself to frame him. He also said that their marriage had been on the rocks for the last few years because of the changes in his wife’s personality.