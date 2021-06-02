Nisha Rawal gets support from friends Rohit K Verma and Munisha Khatwani: ‘Seeing her silently suffer for years’

Shaadi Mubarak actor Nisha Rawal recently accused her husband and actor Karan Mehra of domestic abuse and violence. She talked to the media on Tuesday and said Karan not only assaulted her but he also is having an extramarital affair. Karan, who was arrested by the police on Nisha’s complaint, was granted bail and he told indianexpress.com that his wife smashed her head on the wall to implicate him.

Now, Nisha’s close friends Rohit K Verma and Munisha Khatwani have come out in support of their friends. In their social media posts, the two have claimed they knew about the problems in Karan and Nisha’s marriage for a long time but were asked to stay silent.

Rohit K Verma, a fashion designer, shared a photo of Nisha where her head is bleeding and she is in a distressed state. Along with it, he wrote, “I have been seeing silently suffer for years finally she decided to let out her cry for help and stand for herself and child A far cry for help from a friend. Aghast to see my bestie in such a state. What makes a man become a demon in no time ?? My entire being is with my friend in this dark patch of her life .. she must rise up and give it a brave fight. Her pain, agony and harassment is beyond me to describe. Standing by her as a pillar of strength, we are in this together my friend I hold your hand firmly to make u see the light. Hugs and courage.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit K Verma (@rohitkverma)

Tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani also posted Nisha’s photo and wrote on Instagram, “Time to break the silence … time to wake up ..never judge a book by the cover as the saying goes and here is the proof .. as a tarot card reader and astrolger I had been told to keep mum .. as one of her closest friends .. I cannot be quiet anymore :( @missnisharawal we stand by you .. I have known for years but had to maintain silence.. not anymore 🙏🙏I think we all know who did this 🙏 karan no more protection 🙏🙏🙏🙏I love you @missnisharawal ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by munisha khatwani tarot reader (@munishakhatwani)

On Tuesday, Nisha alleged that Karan smashed her head on the wall and pinned her against the wall when she, along with her brother Ritesh, was trying to discuss with him the future of their relationship. She also revealed that he had hit her multiple times in the past, but she never raised a voice as she wanted to save their marriage.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan, after being released on bail, told indianexpress.com that his wife ‘smashed her head on the wall’ after the alimony discussions between them failed. He even called the case filed against him as ‘false’, alleging his brother-in-law hit him.

Karan and Nisha tied the knot in November 2012 after dating for a few years. They welcomed their son Kavish in 2017.