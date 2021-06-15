Nisha Rawal celebrates son Kavish’s birthday amid legal fight with husband Karan Mehta, watch video

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra wish son Kavish on his birthday. (Photos: Instagram/rohitkverma)

Actor Nisha Rawal celebrated the fourth birthday of her son Kavish on Monday. The videos were shared by Nisha’s friend and designer Rohit Verma on his Instagram stories.

Husband Karan Mehra also took to Instagram on Monday to Kavish. “Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra. God bless you and protect you always. I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions…………. I’m always right there in your heart” I will always LOVE YOU. Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish. Kove and Kugs,” he wrote.

Karan Mehra is currently out on bail after he was arrested for allegedly manhandling and hurting his wife Nisha Rawal. Nisha had lodged an FIR with Goregaon police under Sections 336 (act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt) of the IPC.

Post his release, Karan claimed that he did not touch Nisha at all and the fight was “orchestrated”.

Nisha Rawal tied the knot with Karan Mehra in 2012. Their son Kavish was born in 2017.