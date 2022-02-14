Nisha Aur Uske Cousins actor Vibhu Raghave diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Actor Vibhu Raghave, popularly known for his role in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, is undergoing cancer treatment. In a series of videos shared a few days ago, the actor informed his colleagues and fans that he had been unwell for a while. And during tests, the doctors found a rare kind of cancer in him, which is in the fourth stage. While the actor did not give details on the kind of cancer, he shared that it’s aggressive and hence required quick medication. The video shot just before his first chemotherapy has him getting emotional as he shared his health update, and asked people to pray for him.

“I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it,” the actor said. Wanting to keep it light, he showed off his teeka and an amulet on his bed and said, “Besides having the best doctors and the best team around me, I have all the blessings and love. There’s so much happening. Everybody’s praying and sending love and best wishes. Let’s hope for the best.”

In another video, the actor thanked his friends and family, saying that he feels incredibly blessed to have them around in his darkest time. Vibhu added that he just wished he did not have to undergo such a hard time to realise that.

“With time we will be able to get to the other side, bright and healthy and can go back into the sunlight again,” he shared before panning the camera to his window. As he showed the view from it, Vibhu, while wiping his tears, said that for now this is keeping him positive.

His colleagues posted heartfelt messages on the post. Mohsin Khan wrote, “Meri jaaan we gona see u back with those 6 pack abs mera bhai,” while Karanvir Bohra commented, “Bhai…. come back the strongest man in the room…. lean mean sex machine.” Zain Imam posted, “Bro brohhh always keep that everlasting smile on that pretty face of urs mahn! Ure a gem! I pray for ur immediate recovery and good health.” Others like Shalien Malhotra, Mohit Malik, Mouli Ganguly, Swati Kapoor among others also commented on the post.