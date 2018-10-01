Bigg Boss 12 evicted contestant Nirmal Singh: I will miss Anup, Srishty and Sreesanth a lot

Post his eviction, Nirmal Singh shared that his stint in the Bigg Boss 12 house was no less than a new life. Post his eviction, Nirmal Singh shared that his stint in the Bigg Boss 12 house was no less than a new life.

Bigg Boss 12 introduced a major twist on Sunday’s episode. While the jodi of Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary got evicted, they got an opportunity to save one among them. Bidding his lawyer friend Romil good luck, Nirmal walked out of the house gracefully. When quizzed by host Salman Khan about his choice, Nirmal stated that Romil can play the game better than him, and so deserved to be in the show.

Post his eviction, Nirmal shared that his stint in the Bigg Boss 12 house was no less than a new life. “While it was just two weeks, I feel I really lived a long life there. I had a wonderful time and received a lot of love. I made some really great friends and will be going to miss everyone in the house. While there were few fights and nok-jhoks but overall it was an amazing experience,” shared the policeman in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Nirmal added, “I really don’t know how will Romil re-enter the show. But he is a great player and I am sure he will do well. He will handle things well when he is in the house and even when he comes out.”

For the man from Haryana, Bigg Boss also gave him few life lessons. Sharing it with us, he said, “Your one decision can cost you your life and for us our participation. We volunteered to go to jail and got nominated, and that led to our eviction. I don’t think we would have been nominated otherwise. It was a really big blow for us. Yes, we regret it but now that I am out, I want to move ahead positively.”

“Another important learning, I got was that while you honestly play for your team, they might not think otherwise. We wanted to win but after we lost, the entire team blamed us for being harsh and sent us to jail again. So be careful of what you do for others, it might just backfire,” Nirmal said.

Being a policeman, Nirmal shared that the experience of the jail was a nightmare for him. He said, “It was no less than a real jail. It was the worst experience of my life. I really wish that people don’t commit crimes and go to jail. It can never do good to anyone.”

The 32-year-old further shared that he will soon go back to Haryana and join his service. And when asked what would he miss about the Bigg Boss 12 house, he smiled to say, “All the housemates especially Anup Jalota, Srishty Rode and Sreesanth. The show gave me a chance to interact with such beautiful people. Honestly, there was no celeb status in the house. We all lived like a family. They have given me so much love that I get tears in my eyes thinking about them. Will miss them a lot.”

After Kriti, Roshmi and Nirmal’s eviction, Bigg Boss 12 will see the entry of Surbhi Rana and Romil Chaudhary in tonight’s episode.

