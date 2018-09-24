Bigg Boss 12 contestant Nirmal Singh: There’s no difference between celebrities and commoners on the show

While policemen are generally perceived to be short tempered, Nirmal claims he has a different personality. While policemen are generally perceived to be short tempered, Nirmal claims he has a different personality.

Nirmal Singh and Romil Chaudhary have been one of the most interesting jodis of Bigg Boss 12. The policeman and lawyer have not only been active in the house, but also ended up in jail with Karanvir Bohra. Having being nominated by Bigg Boss for taking the jail decision lightly, the two will be in focus in the coming week also. Before entering the house, Nirmal spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his motive to enter the show.

While policemen are generally perceived to be short tempered, Nirmal claims he has a different personality. “I am quite a positive person and not really the angry young man as people assume all officials to be. I don’t have any temper issues and rather I am a fun-loving guy. Through Bigg Boss 12, I want to change people’s view. I want them to know that we also enjoy and live a normal life like them,” Nirmal said.

Talking about his bond with partner Romil, the 32-year-old shared, “We both play cricket and had met at the grounds long back. We developed a friendship then. And then I became a policeman, while he took up law. We tend to meet quite often and soon became good friends. When the offer came for Bigg Boss, we decided why not.”

Being a lawmaker, we asked Nirmal if he would also be the peacemaker in the house. He replied, “I will only interfere in fights that need me. I don’t like to intrude in other people’s business. I wouldn’t like to be bothered by petty issues in the house.”

Nirmal Singh confessed that there wouldn’t be any competition between him and Romil Chaudhary. He said, “Partners never lose. One’s win is victory for both.” However, Nirmal had an interesting take about the celebrities in the house. “When you enter a show like Bigg Boss, there’s no differentiation between celebrities and commoners. It’s all in the mind. And I will never let that difference come in between my behaviour. I want to enjoy the show with them as my housemates, my equals.”

Bigg Boss 12 airs every day at 9 pm on Colors.

