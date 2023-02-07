Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: ‘If I was favoured in Bigg Boss 16, I wouldn’t have been evicted’

“I feel liberated and free, just like a bird,” shared Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia about her eviction from the Bigg Boss 16 house. The Choti Sarrdaarni actor was eliminated on Monday night, after audience members, who entered the house, voted for the final five. With her exit, the finalists include Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam.

Talking about exiting just a few days ahead of the finale, Nimrit told indianexpress.com that she is ‘obviously’ sad as it was her dream to watch her journey video. However, she added that there’s no regret and she’s proud of herself. “Yes, there was just a limited audience voting for us. If it was also pan-India, I might be still inside. I believe in fate and karma, and I think it was my destiny to come out now.”

Looking back at her Bigg Boss 16 journey, the actor said that she doesn’t have words to describe how beautiful it was. “I have grown up as a person. I took up the show because I wanted the world to see me for who I am, and not just as the character. The good, bad and ugly, I wanted them to be able to know me as a human. Since I cannot be calculative at all, I did not unnecessarily attempt to be someone else and I am proud of myself,” she shared.

Nimrit added that she’s taking back so much from the show, from ‘great friendship’ to having ‘increased her patience level’ and also her ‘next project’, Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared that she was surprised when Ekta Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee entered the Bigg Boss 16 house and offered her the film. The actor said, “When you enter a show like Bigg Boss, you hope to be at the forefront at the end, and thus bag some meaty work next. I am so grateful for the show because if it was not for this platform, it wouldn’t have happened. I am so excited and eagerly waiting to work on the film. It’s something that I longed for so long, and I couldn’t have been happier about it.”

Throughout the season, a section of the audience felt that Nimrit was favoured by the channel, given she’s a ‘Colors face’. They makers were accused of making her captain time and again and even saving her from nomination. When asked about the same, the actor said, “Everyone has the right to have an opinion, and I truly respect them. But I don’t think I was favoured at all. It’s all a big misconception. If I was favoured, I don’t think I would be out right now. Isn’t it?”

The actor, who has had her share of mental health issues, never shied away from talking about it on camera. At one moment, she even confessed to going through a hard time without her medicines. Sharing that even before Bigg Boss 16, she has always been vocal about mental health, Nimrit said, “When you have to deal with it, that’s when you realise how different it is from what you’ve read in books. As any human being in society, and especially one, who people look up to, I did feel it was my responsibility to normalise mental health. I was never scared to talk about it and I hope I could make a difference. People need to start taking these things more seriously now.”

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was tagged as her rival, Nimrit said that it was the case of ‘two people not vibing together’. She shared that it was the ‘mandali’ that helped her enjoy her stint on the show.

On a final note, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia discussed the controversy surrounding Abdu Rozik. The young Tajikistani singer had confessed to being in love with her, and on her birthday, a few of their friends wrote ‘I love tatti’ instead of ‘I love Nimmi’ on his back. That led to an uproar among the audience who felt they were taking advantage of Abdu’s innocence. This even caused a rift in Nimrit and Abdu’s friendship.

“Honestly, Abdu was the only person in the house, who I had a true connection with and could completely trust. There was no motive, no intent, no malice in him. He is truly a farishta, God’s child. I could pour my heart out to him without the fear of judgment. I was deeply saddened by what happened. However, I must say there was never an intent to hurt. I think sometimes we forget that things could be perceived differently. I regret that I should have been more mindful of it. Our friendship did take a hit but I think it all fell back soon. But then he left in no time. Abdu is a friend I have for life. I can say that confidently.”

Bigg Boss Season 16 finale will air on Sunday, February 12.