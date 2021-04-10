scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 10, 2021
Game of Thrones alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau to headline The Second Home series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will star in and executive produce the series adaptation of the novel The Second Home. It will mark the actor's first TV outing since Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
Updated: April 10, 2021 12:43:33 pm
nikolaj coster-walda game of throne seriesNikolaj Coster-Waldau will act in and executive produce upcoming series adaptation of the novel The Second Home. (Photo: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau/Instagram)

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will act in and executive produce upcoming series adaptation of the novel The Second Home. The show is currently being developed at Sony’s TriStar TV. No network or writer, however, is attached to the project at the moment, reported Variety.

The Second Home, the debut novel of author Christina Clancy, was published by St Martin’s Press in June 2020. It follows the Gordon and Shaw families beyond a fateful summer on Cape Cod.

Told through two generations, the story explores how a devastating secret can derail young love, tear apart families, and change the fate of countless individuals forever if they let it. Coster-Waldau will executive produce along with his producing partners Joe Derrick and Jeffrey Chassen under their Ill Kippers banner.

The show will be Danish actor’s first television outing since Game of Thrones, in which he played the role of Jaime Lannister. The show concluded with its season eight in 2019. His film credits include films like Nightwatch, Shot Caller, Gods of Egypt and A Thousand Times Good Night.

As for Game of Thrones, the makers have announced its prequel House of Dragons, which will remain in production this year. Set 300 years before Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon tells the story of House Targaryen, the family that fled to the Seven Kingdoms from the Doom of Valyria. They established their ancestral castle on Dragonstone just off the coast of Westeros. They stayed that way until Aegon Targaryen and his sisters brought the Seven Kingdoms to their knees with the help of their dragons.

