Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams to reunite for last Game of Thrones Comic-Con

Game of Thrones stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Iain Glen will be coming together to represent the hit HBO series one last time at this year’s Comic-Con.

According to Medium, the San Diego Comic-Con International will see actors like John Bradley, Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel and Conleth Hill in attendance.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss will also take a seat on the panel, along with The Long Night episode director Miguel Sapochnik.

The Comic-Con will be held on July 19.