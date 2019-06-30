Toggle Menu
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams to reunite for last Game of Thrones Comic-Conhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/television/nikolaj-coster-waldau-maisie-williams-to-reunite-for-last-got-comic-con-5807253/

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams to reunite for last Game of Thrones Comic-Con

The San Diego Comic-Con International will also see actors like John Bradley, Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel and Conleth Hill in attendance.

Nikolaj Coster Waldau, jaime lannister, game of thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams will be coming together to represent Game of Thrones one last time.

Game of Thrones stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright and Iain Glen will be coming together to represent the hit HBO series one last time at this year’s Comic-Con.

According to Medium, the San Diego Comic-Con International will see actors like John Bradley, Jacob Anderson, Liam Cunningham, Nathalie Emmanuel and Conleth Hill in attendance.

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan B Weiss will also take a seat on the panel, along with The Long Night episode director Miguel Sapochnik.

The Comic-Con will be held on July 19.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Motherhood must be normalised in film industry: Eva Longoria
2 Chris Martin was the first choice for Yesterday, not Ed Sheeran
3 Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas’ wedding in Paris