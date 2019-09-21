Nikolaj Coster-Waldau reveals group chat details of Game of Thrones cast

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, best known for playing the role of Jaime Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones, has revealed a few interesting details about the WhatsApp group of the show’s cast.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actor, who has been nominated for the first time in Primetime Emmy Awards this year, says the group has now suddenly sprung to life as the Emmys come near.

Nikolaj revealed that Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy on the show) is the most active member of the group. When asked who uses the most emojis, Coster-Waldau replied, “Oh Gwen, Gwendoline Christie. She’s an emoji fan. And then Lena (Headey) as well.”

He added that Peter (Dinklage; the actor who played the role of Tyrion Lannister) rarely uses emojis and when he does, it is always just a thumbs up. Dinklage has won three Emmys already for his work in the show’s earlier seasons (including last year) and is the hot favourite this year as well. This is his eighth nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Game of Thrones. Coster-Waldau has also received a nomination (his first) in the same category for his performance in the show. He, however, does not think he can beat Dinklage.

Clearly, the cast members of HBO’s Game of Thrones are still dealing with negative reaction from the show’s fandom towards the last season. The final season of the show was not received well and a petition to remake it attracted more than 1.5 million signatories.

Coster-Waldau, who claims to like the ending of the show, also talked about the random encounters he has with fans who wish to know his own opinion of the finale. Sick of a fan bothering him, Nikolaj once spotted a paparazzi photographer and urged him to ask the fan’s opinion. “Well, I think that they butchered George R.R. Martin’s vision.” the fan said, and Nikolaj, seeing the opportunity, ran away.