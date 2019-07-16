Nikolaj Coster-Waldau says Game of Thrones cast got upset by ‘vicious’ fans

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has commented on the abundance of fan criticism and rage the HBO show received in its eighth and final season. Coster-Waldau played the role of Jaime Lannister in the show that concluded in May earlier this year.

At a fan Q&A, Nikolaj, as reported by Huffpost spoke about how the cast of the show reacted to the vituperation. He said, “Every season has been intense in terms of the attention and discussion, but it was extraordinarily intense for a final season. And we have this WhatsApp group, the actors, and I saw some people getting a little upset because some of the stuff is vicious, and if you make the mistake of start reading all that shit, because if you guys get really angry about something ― I’m sure you did, some of you ― so you write to each other and go, ‘F***ing a**holes. This is so not what would happen! They ruined, they butchered George’s world!’”

“It’s just fun for you, but of course some got a little upset,” he added.

Game of Thrones, created by David Benioff, DB Weiss, sprang up from the fantasy series called A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. From season 6, the show outpaced the book series and fans allege that was the point where the quality of the writing dropped exponentially and the showrunners hurried through important plot points to get to the end.

The final season also did not enamour the critics. It scored 58 per cent at Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus being, “Game of Thrones’ final season shortchanges the women of Westeros, sacrificing satisfying character arcs for spectacular set-pieces in its mad dash to the finish line.”

Coster-Waldau continued, “There was that kind of weird feeling of, ‘What the hell? We worked so hard. I’m not asking anyone to feel sorry, by the way. That’s not what I’m saying. I’m just saying how it was to get through that whole thing.”