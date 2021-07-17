Nikki Tamboli: You will only see me cry and shriek in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

“I love doing reality shows. It really helps me attract more and more audience. I love to be real, and these are the platforms which help me do that,” said Nikki Tamboli about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, post her stint on Bigg Boss 14.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor further shared how she loved shooting for KKK 11. The Rohit Shetty-hosted show not only gave her a chance to indulge in adventure but also make some amazing friends. She also revealed that the tasks turned out to be scarier than she thought.

“When I used to watch this show as a kid, I would keep thinking I could do all the challenges so easily. But when I was put in the situation, I was like, ‘This is not what I imagined it to be’. I would keep telling the team, ‘I want to go home,’” shared Nikki, adding that in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, she has only ‘cried and shrieked’.

While many former contestants have spoken about fighting their fears on the show, Nikki Tamboli had a different take on it. “Honestly, you cannot overcome your fears in a few days. Today, if someone throws a snake at me, I will be scared. Yes, I managed to fight my thoughts for a few moments and completed the tasks, but I won’t say my fears are gone.”

She also cheekily said that since the show is set to go on air, she will score herself a perfect 10. Post that, she would want the audience to judge her.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will also see Nikki Tamboli reuniting with her Bigg Boss 14 co-inmates Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla. Talking about her bond with these contestants, the actor said, “Today, we are all very good friends and supported each other through our KKK 11 journey. It was good to have them both around as they motivated and encouraged me. Fans would even be surprised to see how well Rahul and Abhinav’s equation has become now.”

On a concluding note, when asked to pick between Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nikki said, “Khatron was much tougher, as it’s dare vs darr this season. It’s super crazy. I loved Bigg Boss and really had a lot of fun there.”

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere tonight at 9:30 pm on Colors.