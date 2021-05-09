Nikki Tamboli trolled for joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after brother’s demise, actor says, ‘I deserve to be happy’

Former Bigg Boss finalist Nikki Tamboli on Saturday hit back at trolls, who tried shaming her for joining the 11th edition of reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi, days after she lost her brother to Covid-19. The actor in a note penned on her Instagram story wrote she deserved to live her life, if not for herself but for her brother, who would have loved to see her happy.

Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli passed away on May 5, after a brief battle with the coronavirus. Earlier, it was unclear earlier if Nikki would indeed join rest of the contestants for the Khatron Ke Khiladi shoot or take a few days break to be with her family. The actor, however, ascertained her plans to join the show on Friday when she wrote a long post explaining why fulfilling her work commitment in the face of a personal loss was important for her.

Nikki Tamboli slams those trolling her for participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 despite losing brother a few days ago. (Photo: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram) Nikki Tamboli slams those trolling her for participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 despite losing brother a few days ago. (Photo: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram)

Since her Instagram post, the actor has been receiving criticism for her decision.

Opening up about the trolling, Nikki wrote, “Some stupid people are messaging me and commenting on my pictures that my brother has just passed away few days ago and don’t you feel shame you are enjoying. So let me tell you idiots that I also have my life, I also deserve to stay happy if not for myself, my brother as he loves when I stay happy. And these people, who have no work but only have time to comment and spread negativity, would request you to go and achieve your dreams. It will make you and your parents and your loved ones happy (sic).”