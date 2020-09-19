Nikki Tamboli to participate in Bigg Boss 14?

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere on October 3. (Photo: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram)

Actor Nikki Tamboli is rumoured to be part of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. Nikki has previously appeared in a couple of South Indian films such as Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Thippara Meesam and Kanchana 3.

Bigg Boss 14 contestants will enter self-quarantine in the coming days. Each contestant will be staying at a different location so they don’t get to know about the other contestants participating in the show.

As per sources, the Bigg Boss team has also approached actors Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh and Pavitra Punia for the latest season. Apart from these names, other celebrities who are said to be in discussion with showrunners include Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Tina Datta, Avinash Mukherjee, Shagun Pandey and Adhyayan Suman though no confirmation has been made yet.

Earlier, there were rumours that YouTuber CarryMinati and actor Neha Sharma will be seen in the show. However, both of them have denied the same.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Leaked photos of the new house leave fans excited | Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla shoot for Bigg Boss 14 promo | CarryMinati, Neha Sharma not part of Bigg Boss 14

Starting October 3, Bigg Boss 2020 will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm. The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes will air at 9 pm.

