Nikki Tamboli on brother Jatin Tamboli’s death: ‘I haven’t even spoken to my mom and dad’

Former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli lost her brother Jatin Tamboli to Covid-19 right before she had to leave for Cape Town to shoot for her upcoming reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. While she is busy shooting for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show at present, she spoke about how she has not found anyone with whom she can sit and talk about her brother. When asked if she has been able to come to terms with the loss of Jatin, Nikki said, “To be honest, I haven’t.”

“Mujhe koi mila nahi hai jiske saath mai baith k (I haven’t got anybody with whom I can sit and talk), baat kar sakun. I haven’t even spoken to my mom-dad. I am still in Cape Town, I cannot talk to them,” Nikki told Hindustan Times, adding, “I cannot talk to them about what happened to my brother. (It is because) I know if I become weak in front of them, if I cry in front of them, I do not know what they will feel. I am just trying to accept what happened. I am just letting it go and moving ahead.”

Nikki’s brother passed away on May 4 and she announced her being a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on May 6. Her announcement received a lot of flak from her fans for which she dropped a long post talking about how work is worship for her. She also expressed that her brother was excited about the show.

“I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments. Where I am at the peak of my career on the other, and if I have to choose between this there’s no other option, my family comes always first but my family, my parents, my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfill your dreams. I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed Khatron Ke Khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it,” she wrote.

Concluding the note, Nikki Tamboli mentioned, “I am choosing Khatron Ke Khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything. @colorstv @endemolshineind has been a backbone where I am today is because of them. I know in my heart what my family means to me. I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it’s said ‘The Show Must Go On.’ I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada. I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in Khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever.”

On the work front, Nikki recently featuring in a single by Jass Zaildar. She will also be seen in Tony Kakkar’s next song.