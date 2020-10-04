Nikki Tamboli: Not being a popular face will work in my favour on Bigg Boss 14

Nikki Tamboli promises to be the entertainer of Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: PR Handout)

“Can’t tell you how excited I am. It’s mixed feelings, khichdi ban gayi hai completely. Don’t know what do I say,” chirped Nikki Tamboli before she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house. A popular face down south, the actor was one of the first contestants to be introduced by Salman Khan during the premiere on Saturday.

The 23-year-old was born and brought up in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. She made her acting debut with Telugu film Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu. Tamboli has also been part of films like Kanchana 3, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Thippara Meesam.

The actor recently spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com and revealed why she picked the reality show and why she will have the upper hand when compared to other popular celebrity contestants.

Excerpts from the conversation:

How did Bigg Boss 14 happen?

I have always been a huge fan of Bigg Boss. Last year, they had approached me, but I was busy with the shoot of my south film. This time when they came back, and there wasn’t anything happening, I said a big yes. There was never a doubt about doing the show for me.

Since you mentioned you are a fan of the show, any season or contestant that was your favourite?

I loved the last season, and followed it religiously. I was a fan of Sidharth Shukla from the start. I really enjoyed his game. I even liked Gauahar Khan in her season.

Do you know that both of them will join you guys in the house?

Yes, and I am so very excited about it. It was the biggest dhamaka that the makers could bring in. I am happy that I will get to know them and also complete along with them.

Since you picked both winners as your favourite, do you feel you have the quality in you to be the champion of Bigg Boss 14?

Absolutely, and I think I will take home the trophy. A winner for me is someone who stands up for the right, is honest and can even go against their friends while pursuing truth. I feel some contestants feel that they can lie or play a game, but they don’t realise that the audience is watching you. One cannot play safe in this game as the camera records your every move. I never lie, and am also very entertaining. I think I will flaunt all these qualities and win the show eventually.

Also, they both had an emotional connect on the show – Shehnaaz Gill and Kushal Tandon. Do you feel that’s important for the game?

If I make friends or connections, that will be from the heart. It will be a beautiful journey together for us. However, I don’t need someone in the game as I am sufficient independently.

Tell us something more about yourself.

Honestly, I am a very funny person, and I love making others laugh. I just can’t stand ‘dukhi aatmas’. However, I am also a great listener, and it often happens that people share their sorrows and worries with me. I am also very talkative and I love to gossip, not in a demeaning way though. Other than that, I am a straightforward person, and do not fear anyone. I can confront anyone and any situation smartly.

Every season we see most fights during tasks. What’s your take on the same?

These tasks are very important, especially because it helps you win the luxury budget. Food is so important in the house. I cannot live without coffee, and to get that, I will have to win. Also, I am quite competitive and love winning. Tasks are also fun as everyone keeps using different tactics.

This is a Hindi TV show and you belong to the south industry. Do you feel you will have a tough time as compared to other celebrities in the show?

Not at all. Instead, I feel that it will become my strength. I can showcase my personality from day one, while others might have an image to maintain. I remember last season, while Rashami Desai was fantastic, all her friends kept mentioning that her real personality is not seen. Bigg Boss is a show where you cannot fake or act. And most of these television actors pretend to be the characters they play. I accept the audience doesn’t know me, but they will, and I am sure they will fall in love with me too.

And how excited are you meet Salman Khan?

I can’t describe in words how eagerly I am looking forward to meet him. It’s my first reality show, and it couldn’t have gotten any better than this.

Lastly, what will you miss the most, and one thing that you are most excited about?

I will miss my two pets. More than my family, they have always been there for me emotionally. I will have a tough time without them. As for what I am excited about, well, I am really looking forward to having fun on the show. Throughout the lockdown, I was so bored sitting at home. Now I will get an opportunity to make new friends and enjoy my time with them. I also can’t wait to jump into the pool.

Along with Nikki Tamboli, Bigg Boss 14 also has Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani as contestants.

