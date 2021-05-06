Nikki Tamboli heads to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot: ‘I am going for my brother, my family’

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants are all set to leave for Cape Town tonight. Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli, who lost her brother Jatin on May 4, is also one of the contestants this season. The actor earlier today took to social media to announce that she will be going ahead with the show, given she has ‘always been loyal’ to her work. Tamboli also added that her brother was excited about her participation, and she knows he would be happiest watching her fulfill her dreams.

Tamboli started the long note by sharing that she is at a stage where on one side, her family is struggling to overcome the loss, and on the other, she has to complete her work commitments. While for the actor, her family always comes first, she shared that they have always encouraged her to go and achieve her dreams.

“I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments..where I am at the peak of my career on the other, and if I have to choose between this there’s no other option my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfill your dreams,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

Nikki Tamboli further shared that she had discussed her participation with her brother who was very excited and happy about it. The actor added that while she has been portraying herself as someone strong, only she knows where she stands in her life. However, she believes that the ‘show must go on.’ “I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed khatron Ke khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it. I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything. @colorstv @endemolshineind has been a backbone where I am today is because of them. I know in my heart what my family means to me. I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it’s said “The Show Must Go On.”

The Bigg Boss 14 finalist ended the note by sharing that she knows there are millions of people who are praying for her family. She added that her brother would be her ‘guardian angel’. And while she wanted her brother to see Khatron Ke Khiladi, she knows he would be watching her from above.

“I m going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear where as I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada. I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in khatron. But that won’t happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever. ❤️,” she wrote.

Giving details about her brother’s illness, Nikki Tamboli earlier shared on her Instagram story that 20 days back, he was hospitalised after his lungs collapsed. She added that Jatin was surviving on one lung, and “tested positive for tuberculosis and covid in hospital. He also got pneumonia and today morning his heart stopped beating and responding.”

The actor shared that her 29-year-old brother had been facing multiple health issues over the years, and God has been kind to the family and saved her brother several times. Thanking everyone who prayed for her brother, the actor added that her brother was tired of hospitals and is now in a ‘better place and in the better hands. God shall take care of him.’