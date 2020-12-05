Nikki Tamboli evicted from Bigg Boss 14

Nikki Tamboli is out of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14. (Photo: Nikki Tamboli/Instagram)

On Saturday, host Salman Khan evicted Nikki Tamboli from Bigg Boss 14 house. Apart from Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were nominated for eviction.

Nikki Tamboli was one of the most talked-about contestants in the season. From the time Tamboli entered, she kept other contestants on their toes with her antics. Her bubbly personality and passion towards tasks even left the ‘Toofani Seniors’ impressed, and she was the first housemate to become a confirmed contestant.

Another highlight of Nikki Tamboli’s journey was her friendship with Jaan Kumar Sanu. While initially the two were friends, Jaan soon developed feelings for Tamboli. She then decided to cut ties with him, even going to the extent of accusing him of kissing her without consent. Post the two parted ways, Tamboli had a hard time bonding with anyone else.

Before entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Nikki Tamboli had mentioned that she’d be completely real, as she doesn’t have a baggage like most other celebrities on the show.

“I can showcase my personality from day one, while others might have an image to maintain. Bigg Boss is a show where you cannot fake or act. And most of these television actors pretend to be the characters they play. I accept the audience doesn’t know me, but I am sure they will fall in love with me too,” she had shared.

