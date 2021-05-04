Nikki Tamboli’s brother dies, she pens heartbreaking note: ‘You gave no one a last farewell’

The brother of Bigg Boss fame contestant Nikki Tamboli, Jatin Tamboli, passed away earlier this morning. He was battling Covid-19 and was hospitalised for the past few days. Taking to Instagram, the actor opened up about her loss by sharing an emotional note, where she said how her family chain is now broken.

“We didn’t know that this morning god was going to call your name..In life we loved you dearly, in death we do the same, It broke our heart to lose you. You didn’t go alone, For part of us we went with you, The day god called you home, You left us beautiful memories, Your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, You are always by our side, Our family chain is broken, And nothing seems the same, But as god calls us one by one, The chain will link again,” she wrote.

The actor also lamented the fact that the family could not give him a last farewell. She added that if love alone could have saved you, he would have never died. “You gave no one a last farewell, Not ever said good bye, You were gone before we knew it, And only god knows why, A million times we will miss you, A million times we will cry, If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died, We will meet again someday.” She further thanked God for making Jatin her brother, and mentioned how he will always be loved immensely by the family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

In an Instagram story, the actor also gave details that her brother was just 29 and dealing with number of health issues for the past few years. “20 days back my brother got admitted in hospital as his lungs collapsed. He was surviving on 1 lung. He tested positive for tuberculosis and covid in hospital. He also got pneumonia and today morning morning his heart stopped beating and responding,” she wrote.

Nikki added that God has been kind to the family and saved her brother number of times but one cannot change destiny. Thanking everyone who prayed for her brother, the actor added that he was tired of hospital and is now in a ‘better place and in the better hands. God shall take care of him”.

Nikki Tamboli, who is all set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been in isolation herself, as a mandatory protocol. Sources in the show are still not clear whether Nikki would participate or take a few days break to be with the family, and join later. A couple of days back, she had even organised a puja for the wellbeing of her brother, who was battling the coronavirus in the hospital.