Holi comes early for Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu, watch their celebration

While the festival of colors — Holi, is just round the corner, Bigg Boss 14 BFFs Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli seem to have already started their celebration. In a recent video shared by Jaan, the two are seen having a fun time applying colours on each other.

Promoting Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma’s latest music video “Rang Lageya Ishg Ka”, Jaan and Nikki made a reel on the song. Dressed in white, the two are seen sitting together, putting colours on each other. While Jaan looks shy, the flamboyant Nikki is seen laughing away to glory, teasing her friend.

Posting the video on Instagram, Jaan captioned the reel, “Here’s your dose of happiness from us #JaanKi ! 💖 Celebrating the eternal feeling of love with colors, this Holi will be all about #RangLageya Ishq Ka! 🥰.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaan.kumar.sanu)

Paras Chhabra commented on the post, “Thanx brooooooooo 😘❤️.” Former contestant Jasleen Matharu also seemed to be quite impressed with their chemistry as she posted on the video, “Awww u two 😍 kitna sharmaega jaan”, while Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik shared laughing emojis.

Fans too, could not have seem to have enough of Jaan and Nikki’s chemistry. An user kuntishar3 wrote, “Wow lovely yr kitne pyare LG rhe Ho dono 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗,” while another fan anju_gupta1111 replied, “Happy to see both of u together 😍😍.”

Jaan Kumar Sanu and Nikki Tamboli met on Bigg Boss 14 and formed an instant connect. While Jaan had confessed of being attracted to her, Nikki maintained the two were just good friends. She would often also tease him calling him ‘bhai jaan’. Their friendship took a jolt when Nikki accused Jaan of forcibly kissing her on cheeks, which the latter denied. Post Jaan’s exit, Nikki confessed that he was her only true friend in the house, and that she did wrong by him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaan Kumar Sanu (@jaan.kumar.sanu)

In a bid to make things better between them, Jaan entered as Nikki’s connection in the house, and the two seemed to be back as BFFs. Speaking about his decision to support Nikki, Jaan had told indianexpress.com, “Since the journey is now coming to an end, I thought it would be best to let bygones be bygones. When I got an opportunity to go and support her, I felt it was my chance to show the world the kind of person I am. Even before I went in, I had decided to move on from whatever happened between us. I am a happy kid who doesn’t like negativity. I didn’t carry any baggage with me and I think that really helped both of us. Otherwise we would have been spending time in the past and it could have affected her game.”

Post Bigg Boss 14, Jaan and Nikki have been spotted together at several parties. While Nikki is currently under home quarantine after testing positive for the coronavirus, Jaan is looking forward to the release of his latest cover on Kalank’s title song.