Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni to re-enter Bigg Boss 14?

Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni will most likely re-enter the Bigg Boss 14 house this weekend. (Photo: Nikki Tamboli, Aly Goni/Instagram)

With almost a month left for the Bigg Boss 14 finale, the makers are pulling out all the stops to make the season a memorable one. After the entry of challengers, evicted contestants Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli will most likely re-enter the show by next weekend.

A source told indianexpress.com that the makers are toying with the idea of getting a couple of evicted housemates back after the challengers entered the house. Given there was a social media outcry after Goni’s exit, and a dip in entertainment after Tamboli’s eviction, these two will probably get a chance to come back.

Nikki Tamboli had exited the house after receiving the least votes on Saturday. As for Aly Goni, after he and Jasmin Bhasin lost a task, they were asked to mutually decide who will leave the house. Goni, who had entered as a wild card only to support his bestie, chose to exit so that Bhasin could continue. This decision has been criticised by fans and former housemates on social media.

After leaving the show, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Goni mentioned that he wouldn’t have budged if there was anyone else other than Bhasin in front of him.

Sharing that he has been overwhelmed with the amount of love he received, Aly Goni said, “Even I am quite upset about the eviction but also happy as I had gone inside the house for a reason. If it was for someone else, I would have never chosen to exit. My sacrifice was for someone special. However, I must add that I am really happy that I managed to make an impact at such a short time. A lot of people say they need a couple of weeks before they understand each other, I managed to read them in just a few days. I am also so glad that people liked me, given I put across my real self out there.”

The Bigg Boss 14 house currently hosts Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Kohli and challengers- Arshi Khan, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah and Rahul Mahajan. Rakhi Sawant is set to enter this weekend after completing her quarantine period.

