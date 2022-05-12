Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar Dheer welcome baby girl

Actors Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer welcomed a baby girl on Thursday.

A statement from their spokesperson read, “To all their well wishers, Nikitin Dheer and Kratika Sengar Dheer have been blessed with a baby girl this morning. Wishing the little angel and the new parents on town, all the happiness.”

The couple had earlier shared many photos from the maternity shoot on social media. In one of the posts, Kratika wrote, “Thankful. Grateful. Blessed.” She captioned another set of photos, “Happiness is on the way 🧿 🔱” The couple announced the pregnancy in November 2021.

In an earlier chat with Free Press Journal, Kratika Sengar Dheer had spoken about being trolled on social media for her weight gain. She said, “People on the internet have a problem with everything. When I was not pregnant, they commented that I ‘look pregnant’. However, now that I have conceived, I receive messages that I don’t seem pregnant. Some even comment that we are welcoming our baby through surrogacy because I don’t look pregnant enough according to them.”

Nikitin Dheer recently announced that he will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime Video series Indian Police Force.

(With inputs from PTI)