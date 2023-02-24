scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Nikhil Chinapa reflects on slapping Roadies contestant Nihal, admits ‘lines were crossed, mistakes were made’

Nikhil Chinapa looked back on former Roadies contestant Nihal's infamous audition, during which he slapped him across the face and left the entire crew in shock.

nikhil chinapa roadiesNikhil Chinapa looked back at slapping a Roadies contestant.
Former Roadies judge Nikhil Chinapa looked back on his time on the show, and admitted that certain lines were crossed. In hindsight, he said, the mistakes that were made on the reality show are apparent. Talking specifically about the audition in which he mimicked an ‘angry gorilla’, Nikhil said that he is sometimes shocked that people took what was happening on the show seriously.

The angry gorilla audition has been going viral recently, after getting the meme treatment. Nikhil was asked about it in an appearance on the Untriggered with Aminjaz podcast. “In the past, we’ve made some mistakes. As times have changed, we’ve looked at some of the interviews and said, ‘Maybe that wasn’t appropriate considering how we’ve evolved as people’,” he said.

Also read |When Raghu Ram made Roadies 5.0 winner Ashutosh Kaushik ‘grovel’ for days after slapping Shambhavi

Nikhil noted that because Roadies was mostly a Hindi show, they didn’t get too many contestants from the South. But Nihal from season five was an exception. Both him and fellow judge Raghu Ram noticed that Nihal was hesitant about coming out of his shell during the audition, which is why Nikhil, ‘in the spur of the moment’, pretended to be an angry gorilla, leapt over his desk and charged at Nihal. He commanded Nihal to slap himself, and then proceeded to slap him as well, yelling for ‘passion and intensity’.

He said, “In that moment, when I’m pushing him and I’m all charged up, and I’m like ‘slap yourself’ and he slaps himself, and I go bang… The minute I’ve done that, the second I’ve slapped him, in my head, I’ve gone, ‘Oh my f**king God.’ But I’m still in character, and I’m like, ‘Do it again!'”

Nikhil continued, “And the unit, all the cameramen, everybody realised we’d crossed a line. But nobody said anything. But in the end, Nihal came through, and he was the first runner-up. He almost won Roadies that year.” Nikhil said that it wasn’t pre-planned, but Roadies did stand for ‘equality’ and ‘virtue’, for which the earlier seasons of the show have been appreciated.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 13:24 IST
