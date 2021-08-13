Indian Idol 12’s Nihal Tauro on language barrier: ‘Learnt Hindi watching Doraemon and Shin-chan’

For finalist Nihal Tauro, the Indian Idol 12 journey has been a surreal experience. Speaking exclusively to indianexpress.com, the singer shared that he still cannot believe he is in the top six, and that the show is set to wrap up. The singing reality show’s ‘Greatest Finale Ever’ is set to air on August 15, with Nihal, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble fighting to lift the trophy.

Calling his achievement a blessing of his parents, Nihal said, “Honestly, everyone is so amazing this season that it must have been my parents’ prayers that got me here. I did work hard, but I think everyone does that. I still cannot wrap my head around the fact that I am in the last stage of the show. Can’t wait to see who finally gets to take home the trophy.”

The singer from Mangalore has been singing ever since the age of four. He made his playback singing debut when he was in the third standard, and has today made a name for himself as a live show performer. Nihal shared that he wants to continue balancing both in the future, and as of now, his only aim is to win the show.

“Every young singer dreams to be on Indian Idol stage, and while I have done regional shows, this has given me newfound fame. I know reality shows cannot be the end of one’s journey, and hence my real struggle will begin after the finale. I promise to work hard and achieve all my goals,” he added.

While conversing, Nihal Tauro’s southern accent is quite evident but when he sings Hindi songs, the words sound clear. Crediting his love for cartoons to have trained him in the language, the finalist said, “I used to watch Doraemon and Shin-chan in Hindi to improve my language. That really helped me while performing. I have improved so much. Now I also pick words from songs and use them while conversing with people.”

Apart from love, Indian Idol 12 also got targeted by social media trollers. Nihal however stated that the contestants never bothered about it and used their energies only to work better. “I really believe that everyone has the right to an opinion. Whenever we felt that they might have been right, we worked on it. All of us really wanted each one of our listeners to be proud of us. Tomorrow, they should be able to say that may be we judged them too soon,” he added.

Nihal Tauro’s quick five

Who do you think will lift the trophy?

It’s tough to pick the winner. This is probably for the first time we can’t guess who will even get eliminated.

Best performance in the show?

My performance on Father’s Day and Mother’s Day will always be special as I sang for my parents.

What will you miss the most about Indian Idol 12?

The time I got to spend together with my co-contestants.

What are you taking back home?

A lot of memories, and so much knowledge. We may not realise this now, but all of us have shared a bit of ourselves with each other.

Ready for the 12-hour finale?

I was shocked when I got to know that it’s going to be such a long show. No doubt, Indian Idol is the number one show, and now we will put up the best finale night. I am so proud to be a part of this show.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan, Sony TV’s Indian Idol 12 is currently judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Anu Malik and Sonu Kakkar.