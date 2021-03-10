Nigaar Khan shares a heartfelt photo with late father, says ‘wish I could hold you one more time’

After Gauahar Khan posted a heartfelt note remembering her late father, sister Nigaar Khan too shared an emotional photo with him on Instagram. The Khan sisters lost their father Zafar Ahmed Khan on Friday, owing to age-related illness.

Sharing a click from what looks like her wedding, Nigaar is seen hugging her father tightly. She wrote “I wish I could hold you like this just one more time papa” on the post.

The Lipstick actor, who is settled in the USA with her husband Khayyam Shaikh, also shared a fan-made video in her Instagram stories, which had photos of the sisters along with their father. Nigaar thanked the fan club for this heartwarming tribute.

Sharing the news of her father’s demise, Gauahar Khan, posted a photo of her father on her social media account and wrote, “My Hero . No man like u , Ever 💔! My father has passed , to the ever after as an Angel . Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was . Forever My Pappa 😘 . I love you oh so much . I am sooooo much of you Pappa . N yet can never ever be even a percent of your magnanimous personality. ♥️ #MyForeverShiningStar.”

Earlier on Women’s Day, the Bigg Boss 7 winner also credited her father for making her a strong woman. She also thanked husband Zaid Darbar for being by her side. Wrote Gauahar, “The two men in my life , who made me a strong woman in different ways . My Pappa , who is my inspiration in the way I talk, in the way I think , in who I became . And MY Zaid , who accepted me with my strength, fire n flaws n became my strongest support of life and it’s tidal waves . I love you both so much ! Pappa I miss you ! ”

Gauahar and Zaid got married last year in December. The loving husband has been beside the grieving family throughout. He had recently shared a beautiful note, stating that Gauahar’s father was his father-in-law by relation, but he felt “like his son from the heart.”

“It was my honour to know you Pappa, and my blessing to have had the opportunity to serve you even a lil bit . I truly love you and I know you loved me too. I know you will be smiling your innocent smile in JANNAH FOREVER. Ameen,” Zaid mentioned.

He ended the post with a message that he “shall take care of” Gauahar always.