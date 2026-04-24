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Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi to undergo hysterectomy after cancer diagnosis
Snooki health update: Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi diagnosed with cervical cancer, to undergo hysterectomy. Check symptoms, treatment and latest news.
Snooki Health Update: Reality TV star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has revealed that she will undergo a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer at the age of 38. Known for her stint on Jersey Shore, Snooki shared that the cancer was detected early, giving her a chance of recovery and avoiding more aggressive treatments.
The reality TV personality took to TikTok on Wednesday to reveal she’s been dealing with abnormal pap smear results and pre-cancerous cells for about four years, leading her to undergo an “uncomfortable” colposcopy and biopsy.
“Obviously, I’m done having kids but, as a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is just sad and scary. Clearly, this isn’t the news I was wishing for, but it’s also not the worst outcome because they identified it so early. I’m terrified. It’s scary, but we have to get it done because cervical cancer is nothing to joke about. After that, I’m gonna probably get the hysterectomy… obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. So get your appointments done… get your pap smears done,” she shared.
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The diagnosis came after years of abnormal pap smear results and delayed medical check-ups, something the reality star now openly regrets. She admitted that fear and discomfort led her to postpone routine screenings, which may have contributed to the situation.
Speaking to Good Morning America, the reality TV icon announced she has been advised to undergo a hysterectomy to remove her uterus and cervix, but has not scheduled the procedure as she is “scared.” Polizzi said a doctor told her, “We have to do this or it’s gonna escalate to stage 2.”
Doctors have recommended a hysterectomy—a surgical procedure to remove the uterus—to prevent the cancer from progressing or returning. While the procedure is considered effective in her case, Snooki described it as emotionally challenging, especially given its impact on her sense of identity, even though she has already completed her family.
Despite the fear surrounding the surgery, Snooki has remained candid about her journey, using her platform to raise awareness about cervical cancer and the importance of regular screenings. She has urged women not to delay medical appointments, emphasizing that early detection can be life-saving.
As she prepares for the next phase of treatment, Snooki continues to receive support from fans, family, and fellow celebrities, while maintaining a hopeful outlook on recovery and encouraging others to prioritize their health.
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