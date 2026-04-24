Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi to undergo hysterectomy after cancer diagnosis

Snooki Health Update: Reality TV star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi has revealed that she will undergo a hysterectomy after being diagnosed with stage 1 cervical cancer at the age of 38. Known for her stint on Jersey Shore, Snooki shared that the cancer was detected early, giving her a chance of recovery and avoiding more aggressive treatments.

The reality TV personality took to TikTok on Wednesday to reveal she’s been dealing with abnormal pap smear results and pre-cancerous cells for about four years, leading her to undergo an “uncomfortable” colposcopy and biopsy.

Also read | Michael movie review: Michael Jackson biopic never takes a peek at the dark side

“Obviously, I’m done having kids but, as a woman, the thought of getting a hysterectomy is just sad and scary. Clearly, this isn’t the news I was wishing for, but it’s also not the worst outcome because they identified it so early. I’m terrified. It’s scary, but we have to get it done because cervical cancer is nothing to joke about. After that, I’m gonna probably get the hysterectomy… obviously, I think the smart choice here is the hysterectomy. So get your appointments done… get your pap smears done,” she shared.