Nicole Maines joins Supergirl as TV’s first transgender superhero

Nicole Maines joins Supergirl, becoming TV’s first transgender superhero. Nicole Maines joins Supergirl, becoming TV’s first transgender superhero.

Supergirl has roped in Nicole Maines as TV’s first transgender superhero in Season Four. Producers made the announcement during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con 2018 panel, reported Entertainment Weekly.

A transgender actor-turned-activist, Maines will play Nia Nal, the newest addition to CatCo’s reporting team who is fierce and driven to protect others. This season, Nia will follow a similar path as Kara/Supergirl that will lead her to eventually embrace her superhero destiny as Dreamer.

“She has this ferocious drive to protect people and to fight against discrimination and hatred. She’s the superhero we need right now,” Maines told the audience during the panel.

She further said, “I’ve just been doing a lot of auditions lately because a lot of different shows have been really eager to tell the stories of transgender people, especially transgender youth. Because it’s such an important issue right now in our society and in the world. And so it seems only fitting that we have a trans superhero for trans kids to look up to. I wish there was a trans superhero when I was little.”

This is the second history-making news from Arrowverse after it was announced that the CW was developing a Batwoman series, which would be the first live-action superhero series centred on an openly gay lead.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App